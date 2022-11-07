Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2022-11-07 am EST
3364.75 GBX   -0.35%
10:34aBritish American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/04UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of November 7, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated November 7, 2022.


Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 033 M 31 664 M 31 664 M
Net income 2022 6 935 M 7 833 M 7 833 M
Net Debt 2022 37 630 M 42 504 M 42 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 75 466 M 85 241 M 85 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 376,50 GBX
Average target price 4 119,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.52%85 241
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.28%139 487
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC31.02%22 311
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-71.37%8 811
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED43.97%1 027
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-40.47%395