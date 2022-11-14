Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
3255.50 GBX   +2.15%
12:05pBritish American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/11LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lags behind peers in risk-on mood
AN
11/11European ADRs Move Slightly Lower in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

11/14/2022 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of November 11, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated November 11, 2022.
Exhibit 2
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated November 11, 2022.
Exhibit 3
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated November 11, 2022.
Exhibit 4
Press Release entitled "Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them" dated November 11, 2022.


Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
12:05pBritish American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/11LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lags behind peers in risk-on mood
AN
11/11European ADRs Move Slightly Lower in Friday Trading
MT
11/11LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 trails peers on strong pound
AN
11/09UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/08UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/04UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 054 M 33 015 M 33 015 M
Net income 2022 6 928 M 8 153 M 8 153 M
Net Debt 2022 37 623 M 44 277 M 44 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 7,38%
Capitalization 71 206 M 83 799 M 83 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 187,00 GBX
Average target price 4 110,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC16.59%83 799
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.56%146 448
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC23.32%21 860
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-70.87%8 982
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED48.88%1 082
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-43.25%377