  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  British American Tobacco Plc
  News
  Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:01 2022-12-01 am EST
3405.75 GBX   +0.43%
Summary 
Summary

British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
This report includes materials as exhibits that have been published and made available by British American Tobacco p.l.c. as of December 1, 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
Description
Exhibit 1
Press Release entitled "Transaction in own shares" dated December 1, 2022.
Exhibit 2
 Press Release entitled "British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") - Voting Rights and Capital" dated December 1, 2022.


Attachments

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
05:06aAnalyst recommendations: Biogen, BAT, Hubbell, Liberty Global, P..
MS
05:00aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: RBC cuts Anglo American to 'sector perform'
AN
04:08aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/30TRADING UPDATES: Scholium profit grows; Honye Financial loss narrows
AN
11/25FTSE 100 flat as housing, retail stocks weigh
RE
11/22British American Tobacco : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
11/22BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
11/21FTSE 100 eases as China COVID surge knocks energy, mining stocks
RE
11/18British American Tobacco : Focus on our Low-Carbon Transition Plan & climate targets
PU
11/16MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 16, 2..
MS
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 28 051 M 33 474 M 33 474 M
Net income 2022 6 878 M 8 208 M 8 208 M
Net Debt 2022 38 266 M 45 664 M 45 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 75 693 M 90 327 M 90 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 391,00 GBX
Average target price 4 073,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC24.05%90 327
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.92%154 509
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC31.46%23 552
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-69.96%9 300
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED60.13%1 151
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-41.72%387