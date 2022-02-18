Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British American Tobacco : Transaction in own shares

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company")

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

18 February 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("shares") from UBS AG as part of its buyback programme announced on 11 February 2022:

Date of purchase:

17 February 2022

Number of ordinary shares of 25 pence each

280,000

purchased:

Highest price paid per share (pence):

3438.50p

Lowest price paid per share (pence):

3384.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

3,408.4170p

(pence):

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 163,105,718 of its shares in Treasury. The Company has 2,293,515,941 ordinary shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK, a schedule of individual trades carried out by UBS AG on 16 February 2022 is set out below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

British American Tobacco Investor Relations

Mike Nightingale / Victoria Buxton / William Houston / John Harney +44 (0) 20 7845 1180 / 2012 / 1138 / 1263

Schedule of purchases - aggregate information

Daily total

Daily weighted

Issuer name

ISIN Code

Transaction

volume (in

average price

Platform

date

number of

of shares

shares)

acquired

British American

GB0002875804

17/02/2022

200,000

3,408.2737

LSE

Tobacco p.l.c.

British American

GB0002875804

17/02/2022

36,000

3,409.0690

CHIX

Tobacco p.l.c.

British American

GB0002875804

17/02/2022

44,000

3,408.5350

BATE

Tobacco p.l.c.

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

Number of shares

Transaction price

Market

Time of transaction

purchased

(per share)

Quantity

Price

Market

ExecutionTime

240

3424.500

LSE

16:23:33

250

3424.500

LSE

16:23:33

56

3425.000

BATE

16:23:23

507

3424.500

LSE

16:22:44

39

3426.000

CHIX

16:22:12

361

3426.000

LSE

16:22:12

100

3426.000

LSE

16:22:12

64

3426.000

LSE

16:22:07

42

3426.500

BATE

16:21:10

31

3428.000

CHIX

16:20:51

588

3428.500

LSE

16:20:35

21

3428.500

BATE

16:20:16

21

3428.500

BATE

16:20:09

52

3429.500

CHIX

16:19:37

540

3429.500

LSE

16:19:20

531

3429.500

LSE

16:18:29

503

3430.000

LSE

16:17:58

601

3429.500

LSE

16:17:02

44

3431.000

BATE

16:16:32

508

3431.500

LSE

16:16:32

47

3431.500

CHIX

16:16:32

45

3431.500

BATE

16:16:32

41

3432.000

BATE

16:16:32

513

3432.000

LSE

16:15:18

46

3431.000

CHIX

16:14:12

514

3431.500

LSE

16:14:00

47

3428.500

CHIX

16:11:54

47

3430.000

BATE

16:11:13

26

3430.000

CHIX

16:09:34

7

3430.000

CHIX

16:09:34

12

3430.000

CHIX

16:09:34

509

3430.500

LSE

16:09:33

616

3432.000

LSE

16:08:01

42

3432.000

BATE

16:08:01

44

3432.000

CHIX

16:08:01

40

3430.500

BATE

16:05:38

113

3431.000

LSE

16:05:38

466

3431.000

LSE

16:05:38

47

3431.000

CHIX

16:05:38

32

3431.000

CHIX

16:05:38

17

3431.000

CHIX

16:05:38

43

3428.500

BATE

16:04:16

584

3428.500

LSE

16:04:16

44

3428.500

BATE

16:04:16

592

3429.000

LSE

16:04:10

106

3428.500

LSE

16:01:39

30

3428.500

LSE

16:01:30

172

3428.500

LSE

16:01:30

247

3428.500

LSE

16:01:30

52

3426.000

CHIX

16:00:03

505

3426.500

LSE

16:00:01

32

3426.500

BATE

15:59:35

6

3426.500

BATE

15:59:35

11

3426.500

BATE

15:59:35

103

3426.500

LSE

15:58:18

52

3426.500

CHIX

15:58:18

431

3426.500

LSE

15:58:18

467

3427.000

LSE

15:56:50

14

3427.000

LSE

15:56:50

75

3427.000

LSE

15:56:26

48

3427.500

CHIX

15:56:06

47

3429.000

CHIX

15:56:06

533

3429.000

LSE

15:56:04

45

3429.000

BATE

15:56:04

49

3426.500

BATE

15:54:11

500

3427.000

LSE

15:54:11

85

3423.500

LSE

15:52:25

153

3423.500

LSE

15:52:25

325

3423.500

LSE

15:52:25

46

3423.000

CHIX

15:51:46

322

3423.500

LSE

15:51:33

122

3423.500

LSE

15:51:33

156

3423.500

LSE

15:51:33

403

3424.000

LSE

15:51:25

196

3424.000

LSE

15:51:25

294

3424.000

LSE

15:51:25

246

3424.000

LSE

15:51:25

120

3423.500

BATE

15:50:51

97

3423.500

CHIX

15:50:51

74

3422.000

LSE

15:50:15

118

3422.500

BATE

15:50:01

82

3422.500

CHIX

15:50:01

106

3422.000

BATE

15:49:22

496

3421.500

LSE

15:49:16

124

3422.000

BATE

15:49:12

96

3420.500

CHIX

15:48:05

613

3420.000

LSE

15:47:06

116

3420.500

BATE

15:47:05

93

3421.500

CHIX

15:46:59

115

3421.500

BATE

15:46:48

86

3423.000

CHIX

15:46:47

83

3423.000

CHIX

15:46:47

174

3424.000

LSE

15:46:37

433

3424.000

LSE

15:46:33

30

3419.500

BATE

15:45:38

323

3421.500

LSE

15:45:38

277

3421.500

LSE

15:45:38

123

3421.500

BATE

15:45:30

119

3422.000

CHIX

15:45:14

12

3422.000

CHIX

15:45:14

13

3422.500

BATE

15:45:05

79

3422.500

LSE

15:45:05

58

3422.500

LSE

15:45:05

83

3422.500

LSE

15:45:05

126

3422.500

BATE

15:45:05

296

3422.500

LSE

15:45:05

98

3422.500

BATE

15:45:05

85

3423.000

CHIX

15:44:58

576

3422.500

LSE

15:43:30

140

3421.500

BATE

15:43:01

75

3421.500

CHIX

15:43:01

16

3421.500

CHIX

15:43:01

4

3422.000

BATE

15:43:01

108

3421.500

BATE

15:43:01

125

3422.500

LSE

15:42:48

446

3422.500

LSE

15:42:48

92

3422.500

CHIX

15:42:48

14

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

22

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

21

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

45

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

9

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

120

3423.000

BATE

15:41:53

580

3423.500

LSE

15:41:53

1

3423.500

CHIX

15:41:53

79

3423.500

CHIX

15:41:53

34

3423.500

LSE

15:41:07

476

3423.500

LSE

15:41:00

93

3424.000

CHIX

15:40:37

4

3424.000

CHIX

15:40:37

91

3423.500

CHIX

15:40:32

15

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

117

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

548

3424.000

LSE

15:39:51

17

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

81

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

109

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

2

3424.000

BATE

15:39:51

90

3424.500

CHIX

15:39:35

594

3424.500

LSE

15:38:29

101

3424.500

BATE

15:38:29

89

3424.500

CHIX

15:38:29

48

3424.500

CHIX

15:38:14

117

3425.500

BATE

15:37:56

104

3425.500

CHIX

15:37:56

601

3426.000

LSE

15:37:52

18

3426.000

CHIX

15:37:31

132

3425.500

BATE

15:36:52

529

3426.500

LSE

15:36:52

119

3426.500

BATE

15:36:52

1

3427.000

BATE

15:36:25

138

3427.000

CHIX

15:36:21

20

3427.000

CHIX

15:36:21

89

3425.500

BATE

15:35:35

26

3425.500

BATE

15:35:35

66

3425.500

CHIX

15:35:35

4

3426.000

CHIX

15:35:29

76

3426.000

CHIX

15:35:29

22

3425.500

CHIX

15:35:05

587

3426.000

LSE

15:35:02

52

3425.500

BATE

15:34:36

59

3425.500

BATE

15:34:22

283

3426.500

LSE

15:34:22

277

3426.500

LSE

15:34:22

128

3427.000

BATE

15:34:22

46

3427.500

CHIX

15:33:58

50

3427.500

CHIX

15:33:58

66

3428.000

BATE

15:33:51

56

3428.000

BATE

15:33:51

491

3428.500

LSE

15:33:51

126

3428.500

LSE

15:33:51

127

3427.500

BATE

15:33:24

510

3427.500

LSE

15:33:24

10

3427.500

BATE

15:33:24

61

3427.500

LSE

15:33:06

47

3426.500

BATE

15:32:47

21

3426.500

CHIX

15:32:47

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
11:22aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Transaction in own shares
PU
02/17British American Tobacco Appoints Senthil Vel as Chief Medical Officer
CI
02/17BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT appoints new Chief Medical Officer
PU
02/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Retail data backs Fed hawks
02/16BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2022 McLaren Racing F1 car unveiled
PU
02/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Home Depot...
02/16FTSE 100 down after strong inflation; Indivior jumps
RE
02/15RBC Downgrades British American Tobacco to Sector Perform From Outperform, Keeps GBp33 ..
MT
02/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions slightly ease
02/15RBC Downgrades British American Tobacco To Sector Perform, Sets PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 695 M 36 366 M 36 366 M
Net income 2022 7 743 M 10 548 M 10 548 M
Net Debt 2022 36 368 M 49 544 M 49 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 73 012 M 99 463 M 99 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 435,50 GBX
Average target price 3 812,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC25.68%99 463
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.17.79%173 426
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.43%27 743
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC8.48%22 382
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-5.47%738
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-8.42%653