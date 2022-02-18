British American Tobacco : Transaction in own shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company")

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

18 February 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("shares") from UBS AG as part of its buyback programme announced on 11 February 2022:

Date of purchase: 17 February 2022 Number of ordinary shares of 25 pence each 280,000 purchased: Highest price paid per share (pence): 3438.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 3384.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share 3,408.4170p (pence):

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 163,105,718 of its shares in Treasury. The Company has 2,293,515,941 ordinary shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK, a schedule of individual trades carried out by UBS AG on 16 February 2022 is set out below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

British American Tobacco Investor Relations

Mike Nightingale / Victoria Buxton / William Houston / John Harney +44 (0) 20 7845 1180 / 2012 / 1138 / 1263

Schedule of purchases - aggregate information