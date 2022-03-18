Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
03/17 12:35:23 pm EDT
3124.5 GBX   +1.25%
British American Tobacco : Transaction in own shares

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
British American Tobacco p.l.c. Incorporated in England and Wales (Registration number: 03407696) Short name: BATS

Share code: BTI

ISIN number: GB0002875804

("British American Tobacco p.l.c." or "the Company") British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

18 March 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("shares") from UBS AG as part of its buyback programme announced on 11 February 2022:

Date of purchase:

17 March 2022

Number of ordinary shares of 25 pence each

385,000

purchased:

Highest price paid per share (pence):

3118.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence):

3060.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

3094.1353p

(pence):

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in Treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 170,180,718 of its shares in Treasury. The Company has 2,286,441,843 ordinary shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK, a schedule of individual trades carried out by UBS AG on 17 March 2022 is set out below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations

British American Tobacco Investor Relations

Mike Nightingale / Victoria Buxton / William Houston / John Harney +44 (0) 20 7845 1180 / 2012 / 1138 / 1263

Schedule of purchases - aggregate information

Daily total

Daily weighted

Issuer name

ISIN Code

Transaction

volume (in

average price

Platform

date

number of

of shares

shares)

acquired

British American

GB0002875804

17/03/2022

275,000

3,094.5367

LSE

Tobacco p.l.c.

British American

GB0002875804

17/03/2022

70,000

3,093.1359

CHIX

Tobacco p.l.c.

British American

GB0002875804

17/03/2022

40,000

3,093.1247

BATE

Tobacco p.l.c.

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

Number of shares

Transaction price

Market

Time of

purchased

(per share)

transaction

Quantity

Price

Market

Execution Time

104

3115.500

LSE

16:24:11

26

3115.500

CHIX

16:24:11

25

3115.500

CHIX

16:24:07

21

3116.000

CHIX

16:24:00

56

3116.000

CHIX

16:24:00

22

3116.000

CHIX

16:24:00

123

3116.000

LSE

16:24:00

220

3116.000

LSE

16:24:00

56

3116.500

BATE

16:23:50

81

3116.500

CHIX

16:23:35

1

3116.500

CHIX

16:23:35

252

3115.500

LSE

16:23:30

428

3115.500

LSE

16:23:30

89

3115.500

CHIX

16:23:26

101

3115.500

BATE

16:23:26

94

3116.000

CHIX

16:23:11

634

3116.500

LSE

16:23:00

4

3116.500

LSE

16:23:00

110

3116.500

LSE

16:23:00

113

3116.000

BATE

16:22:49

94

3116.000

CHIX

16:22:49

105

3117.000

BATE

16:22:32

89

3117.000

CHIX

16:22:32

154

3117.000

LSE

16:22:30

458

3117.000

LSE

16:22:30

451

3117.000

LSE

16:22:30

112

3117.000

BATE

16:22:30

23

3117.500

CHIX

16:22:26

147

3117.500

CHIX

16:22:26

44

3117.500

CHIX

16:21:56

36

3117.500

CHIX

16:21:56

122

3118.000

BATE

16:21:50

616

3118.000

LSE

16:21:50

72

3118.000

CHIX

16:21:40

17

3118.000

CHIX

16:21:40

85

3117.500

CHIX

16:21:31

112

3117.500

BATE

16:21:25

558

3117.500

LSE

16:21:25

113

3117.500

LSE

16:21:25

113

3117.500

CHIX

16:21:22

16

3115.500

BATE

16:21:02

18

3116.000

LSE

16:21:02

534

3116.000

LSE

16:21:02

18

3116.000

LSE

16:21:02

187

3116.500

CHIX

16:21:01

102

3115.500

BATE

16:20:29

234

3116.500

LSE

16:20:20

378

3116.500

LSE

16:20:20

94

3116.000

CHIX

16:20:20

109

3115.500

BATE

16:19:59

260

3115.500

LSE

16:19:59

95

3115.500

CHIX

16:19:37

124

3115.500

CHIX

16:19:37

107

3115.500

BATE

16:19:37

266

3115.500

LSE

16:19:37

307

3115.500

LSE

16:19:32

270

3115.000

LSE

16:19:11

98

3115.000

CHIX

16:19:11

125

3114.000

CHIX

16:18:52

23

3113.500

CHIX

16:18:38

393

3113.000

LSE

16:18:04

243

3113.000

LSE

16:18:04

84

3114.000

CHIX

16:18:01

100

3114.500

BATE

16:17:52

16

3114.500

BATE

16:17:52

124

3114.500

BATE

16:17:49

84

3114.500

CHIX

16:17:49

361

3114.500

LSE

16:17:49

96

3114.500

LSE

16:17:49

215

3114.500

LSE

16:17:49

136

3115.000

CHIX

16:17:48

107

3114.500

BATE

16:17:30

117

3114.500

LSE

16:17:24

260

3114.500

LSE

16:17:23

1

3114.500

CHIX

16:17:23

243

3114.500

LSE

16:17:22

113

3114.500

CHIX

16:17:22

16

3113.500

LSE

16:17:09

21

3113.500

CHIX

16:17:09

257

3113.500

LSE

16:17:09

80

3113.500

LSE

16:17:09

88

3112.500

CHIX

16:16:44

28

3112.000

CHIX

16:16:16

79

3111.500

BATE

16:15:55

54

3111.500

CHIX

16:15:55

9

3111.500

BATE

16:15:55

33

3111.500

CHIX

16:15:55

54

3111.500

BATE

16:15:55

10

3111.500

BATE

16:15:55

678

3112.000

LSE

16:15:55

103

3112.000

BATE

16:15:55

194

3112.500

LSE

16:15:50

55

3112.500

LSE

16:15:50

105

3112.500

LSE

16:15:50

300

3112.500

CHIX

16:15:49

634

3112.500

LSE

16:15:16

122

3112.500

BATE

16:14:34

112

3113.000

CHIX

16:14:14

575

3113.500

LSE

16:14:06

105

3113.500

BATE

16:14:06

12

3113.500

BATE

16:14:06

1

3113.500

LSE

16:14:06

23

3114.000

CHIX

16:13:42

61

3114.000

CHIX

16:13:42

81

3114.500

CHIX

16:13:37

91

3115.000

CHIX

16:13:26

65

3115.000

CHIX

16:13:26

94

3115.000

CHIX

16:13:18

596

3115.000

LSE

16:13:18

35

3115.000

BATE

16:13:18

78

3115.000

BATE

16:13:18

558

3115.500

LSE

16:13:18

71

3115.500

LSE

16:13:18

108

3114.000

CHIX

16:12:03

98

3114.500

LSE

16:11:34

25

3115.000

CHIX

16:11:26

98

3115.000

CHIX

16:11:26

583

3114.500

LSE

16:11:26

80

3115.000

CHIX

16:11:26

104

3114.500

BATE

16:11:12

9

3114.500

BATE

16:11:12

5

3114.500

BATE

16:11:12

67

3115.000

CHIX

16:11:05

43

3115.000

CHIX

16:11:05

241

3114.500

LSE

16:11:05

100

3114.500

LSE

16:11:05

200

3114.500

LSE

16:11:05

28

3114.500

LSE

16:11:05

115

3114.500

BATE

16:10:42

37

3115.000

CHIX

16:10:39

57

3115.000

CHIX

16:10:39

55

3115.500

CHIX

16:10:08

36

3115.500

CHIX

16:10:08

559

3116.000

LSE

16:10:01

45

3116.000

LSE

16:09:59

97

3115.500

CHIX

16:09:50

20

3115.500

CHIX

16:09:50

103

3114.000

BATE

16:09:27

17

3114.000

BATE

16:09:27

509

3114.000

LSE

16:09:27

139

3114.000

LSE

16:09:19

88

3114.000

CHIX

16:09:19

76

3114.500

BATE

16:08:44

120

3114.500

BATE

16:08:44

480

3115.000

LSE

16:08:43

93

3115.000

CHIX

16:08:43

151

3115.000

LSE

16:08:43

7

3115.000

CHIX

16:08:43

110

3115.500

CHIX

16:08:42

122

3115.000

BATE

16:08:15

45

3115.000

CHIX

16:08:11

100

3115.000

CHIX

16:08:11

15

3115.000

CHIX

16:08:10

214

3115.000

LSE

16:08:10

400

3115.000

LSE

16:08:10

30

3115.000

LSE

16:08:10

717

3115.000

LSE

16:07:49

61

3115.000

LSE

16:07:49

60

3115.500

CHIX

16:07:43

35

3115.500

CHIX

16:07:42

57

3114.000

BATE

16:06:55

655

3114.000

LSE

16:06:46

51

3114.000

BATE

16:06:46

100

3114.500

CHIX

16:06:42

93

3114.500

CHIX

16:06:42

112

3114.500

BATE

16:06:42

22

3114.000

CHIX

16:06:01

61

3114.000

CHIX

16:06:01

615

3114.000

LSE

16:06:01

111

3114.000

BATE

16:06:01

35

3114.000

CHIX

16:06:01

53

3114.000

CHIX

16:06:01

14

3114.500

CHIX

16:05:48

77

3114.500

CHIX

16:05:48

76

3114.500

CHIX

16:05:48

14

3114.500

CHIX

16:05:48

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
