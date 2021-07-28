Log in
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
British American Tobacco : first-half sales beat estimates on strong demand for e-cigarettes

07/28/2021 | 02:24am EDT
Signage is seen at the London offices of British American Tobacco, in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco on Wednesday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first half of the year as the Lucky Strike cigarette maker added a record number of new customers for its vaping products.

Total adjusted revenue came in at 12.18 billion pounds ($16.90 billion) for the six months ended June 30, ahead of the 12.02 billion pounds analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied estimate.

The company also kept its full-year forecast for over 5% sales growth in constant currency terms.

The London-listed company said it added 2.6 million more customers in the first half, bringing its total user base of non-combustible products to 16.1 million, a new record.

Adjusted earnings per share for the first half came in at 154.2 pence, ahead of the 151.5 pence average estimate.

The Vuse e-cigarettes and glo tobacco heating products maker also stuck to growth expectation for constant currency adjusted earnings per share in the mid-single digit range for the full-year.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 432 M 35 292 M 35 292 M
Net income 2021 6 974 M 9 678 M 9 678 M
Net Debt 2021 38 219 M 53 037 M 53 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 7,80%
Capitalization 63 405 M 88 009 M 87 988 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 56 689
Free-Float 87,1%
