British American Tobacco : Btomorrow Ventures website goes live

Btomorrow Ventures website goes live

Btomorrow Ventures, BAT's corporate venture arm, has today unveiled its new website: www.btomorrowv.com .

Since making its first investment in 2020, Btomorrow Ventures has become a fundamental part of BAT's innovation strategy as the company's A Better Tomorrow™ transformation journey continues at pace.

Btomorrow Ventures (BTV) enables BAT to invest in its future by gaining early access to cutting-edge technology, unlocking innovation through R&D collaborations and enabling 'test and learn' in new product categories.

The new website highlights BTV's mission to access world-class ideas, offerings, capabilities and talent, contains details about what Btomorrow Ventures has to offer and where it invests. It also features detailed bios of the team, while there's also a comprehensive Q&A section and an easy-to-use contact form where start-ups can get in touch confidentially.

The BTV team adopts a wide variety of approaches, from commercial collaborations and open innovation, to making direct minority investments in disruptive technologies, novel products and new business models. This is primarily in the areas of wellbeing and stimulation, biotech, science, sustainability and technology.

Investments in the wellbeing and stimulation space include functional food and beverage start-ups using a range of different actives (such as caffeine to CBD) as well as investments in microfiltration technology, global freight transportation and neurostimulation headsets.

Lisa Smith, Managing Director of Btomorrow Ventures, said: 'We're excited by products that delight the consumer through creative and innovative solutions, whether that's in the field of functional foods and beverages or in the realm of science, AI, sustainability or technology.

'And we are passionate about putting the entrepreneur first, because there are so many ambitious and creative people working in start-ups across the world, who are just beginning their journey of growth. They are where the future lies.

'We're very excited to be launching our new website and to give the world an insight into the work we do and the opportunities we can offer.'

Tadeu Marroco, BAT's Finance and Transformation Director, added: 'As BAT rapidly builds its New Categories business and looks to move beyond nicotine, a corporate venture arm like Btomorrow Ventures plays a vital role in building a diversified and successful portfolio and, by so doing, helps drive BAT's transformation towards a multi-category consumer goods business.'

To get in touch with Btomorrow Ventures or get added to their mailing list, email: contact@btomorrowv.com

You can also follow Btomorrow Ventures on Instagram and LinkedIn .