British American Tobacco : Egypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's Industrial Development
Authority has postponed a tender for a license to manufacture
conventional and electronic cigarettes, two sources in companies
selling tobacco in the country told Reuters on Saturday.
The authority informed them about the postponement a day
before the deadline to lodge bids, they said.
The tender, which would end a decades-old monopoly by the
state-controlled Eastern Company, was due to be held
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Mahmoud
Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)