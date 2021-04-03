Log in
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

British American Tobacco : Egypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources

04/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's Industrial Development Authority has postponed a tender for a license to manufacture conventional and electronic cigarettes, two sources in companies selling tobacco in the country told Reuters on Saturday.

The authority informed them about the postponement a day before the deadline to lodge bids, they said.

The tender, which would end a decades-old monopoly by the state-controlled Eastern Company, was due to be held on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -1.99% 2714.5 Delayed Quote.0.28%
EASTERN COMPANY S. A. E. 0.09% 11.43 End-of-day quote.-12.35%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 479 M 35 230 M 35 230 M
Net income 2021 7 084 M 9 795 M 9 795 M
Net Debt 2021 38 359 M 53 040 M 53 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 7,98%
Capitalization 62 146 M 85 927 M 85 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 56 689
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3 558,20 GBX
Last Close Price 2 715,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Luc Jobin Chairman-Designate
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC0.28%85 848
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.37%137 243
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.06%19 298
SWEDISH MATCH AB8.50%12 553
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.17.55%999
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-4.59%658
