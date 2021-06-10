Log in
British American Tobacco : Presentation slides (3.4 mb)

06/10/2021 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering Multi-Stakeholder Value through The Enterprise of the Future

Deutsche Bank Conference June 2021

Important information

The information contained in this presentation in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("BAT") and its subsidiaries has been prepared solely for use at this presentation. The presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

References in this presentation to 'British American Tobacco', 'BAT', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' when denoting opinion refer to British American Tobacco p.l.c. and when denoting tobacco business activity refer to British American Tobacco Group operating companies, collectively or individually as the case may be.

The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. Certain industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from third party sources. Third party publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of accuracy or completeness of such data.

Forward-looking Statements

These materials do not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("BAT") shares or other securities. These materials contain certain forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking" statements made within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions. These include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and markets in which the British American Tobacco Group (the "Group") operates.

All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these materials are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the following: the impact of competition from illicit trade; the impact of adverse domestic or international legislation and regulation; the inability to develop, commercialise and deliver the Group's New Categories strategy; the impact of market size reduction and consumer down-trading; adverse litigation and dispute outcomes and the effect of such outcomes on the Group's financial condition; the impact of significant increases or structural changes in tobacco, nicotine and New Categories related taxes; translational and transactional foreign exchange rate exposure; changes or differences in domestic or international economic or political conditions; the ability to maintain credit ratings and to fund the business under the current capital structure; the impact of serious injury, illness or death in the workplace; adverse decisions by domestic or international regulatory bodies; and changes in the market position, businesses, financial condition, results of operations or prospects of the Group.

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of these materials and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

2

Important information

Forward-looking Statements (continued)

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the British American Tobacco website www.bat.com.

No Profit or Earnings Per Share Forecasts

No statement in this presentation is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of BAT for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of BAT.

Additional information

Our vapour product Vuse (including Alto and Vibe), and certain products including Grizzly, Granit, Camel Snus, Velo and Kodiak, which are sold in the U.S., are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without agency clearance.

Audience

The material in this presentation is provided for the purpose of giving information about BAT and its subsidiaries to investors only and is not intended for general consumers. BAT, its directors, employees, agents or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom this material is shown or into whose hands it may come and any such responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed. The material in this presentation is not provided for product advertising, promotional or marketing purposes. This material does not constitute and should not be construed as constituting an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our products. Our products are sold only in compliance with the laws of the particular jurisdictions in which they are sold.

3

Transforming to Create Value for All Stakeholders

Kingsley Wheaton | Chief Marketing Officer Dr David O'Reilly | Director of Scientific Research Jennie Galbraith | Head of ESG

4

Building A Better TomorrowTM

Committed to

Multi-Category -

Building strong

World-Class

Building on

transforming

the greatest

consumer-led

science

strong ESG

and reducing

potential to

global brands

substantiates

foundations

our health

reduce harm

with purpose

our reduced risk

to create shared

impact

and create

portfolio*

value for all

value

stakeholders

1

2

3

4

5

*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

British American Tobacco plc published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
