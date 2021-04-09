British American Tobacco weighs on FTSE 100; PageGroup jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* JD Sports rises on Berenberg PT raise
* PageGroup hits over 15-month high on positive profit
outlook
* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%
April 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday,
dragged lower by heavyweight British American Tobacco and
banking stocks, although the blue-chip index was set for its
best weekly performance since early-January on optimism about a
recovery in the UK economy.
The FTSE 100 slid 0.3%, with shares of the tobacco
firm declining 2.5% to the bottom of index after J.P.
Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
However, the losses were limited by a rise in consumer
discretionary stocks, with Britain's biggest sportswear retailer
JD Sports Fashion adding 1.3% after Berenberg raised its
price target on the stock.
The FTSE 100 index is up 2.7% this week, its biggest since
the week ended Jan. 8. For the year so far, it has added more
than 7% following increased vaccine rollouts and government
support to lift the economy from a pandemic-driven recession.
"There is, to some extent, a bit of a breather today because
the FTSE 100 certainly has climbed to a level it's not seen
since the pandemic hit the UK," said Susannah Streeter, senior
investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Given that the FTSE 100 has been a laggard amongst its
global rivals since the Brexit vote and compounded by the
pandemic, certainly it seems as though a quite strong rebound is
on the cards."
An analysis by Public Health England showed England's fast
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 10,000 deaths of
people aged 60 and older by the end of March.
Funeral services provider Dignity Plc fell 1.9%
after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to "sell" in light of
positive momentum of vaccinations and reduction in number of
COVID-19 cases.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index
edged 0.1% higher, hitting a record high and on track for a
third straight weekly gain.
Global recruitment firm PageGroup jumped 10.8% to
the top of the mid-cap index on higher 2021 profit outlook.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)