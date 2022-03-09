Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cigarette maker BAT suspends capital investments in Russia, scales back some marketing

03/09/2022 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the London offices of British American Tobacco, in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Cigarette maker British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its business in Russia continued to operate, but that it had suspended all planned capital investment in the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which has 2,500 workers in Russia, also said it was "scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalising our marketing activities."

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.62% 3057.5 Delayed Quote.8.98%
PLC S.P.A. 4.25% 1.875 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.67% 120.0339 Delayed Quote.73.81%
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
11:24aCigarette maker BAT suspends capital investments in Russia, scales back some marketing
RE
10:27aBritish American Tobacco Scraps Planned Russian Investments
MT
09:43aBAT Suspends All Business, Manufacturing in Ukraine; Russian Operations Continue
DJ
09:22aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT statement on Ukraine/Russia
PU
02:31aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Transaction in own shares
PU
12:31aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/08British shares gain as energy stocks jump; Shell stops buying Russian oil
RE
03/08BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
03/07British shares weaken as oil spike stokes inflation worries
RE
03/03BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 686 M 34 936 M 34 936 M
Net income 2022 7 743 M 10 136 M 10 136 M
Net Debt 2022 36 375 M 47 621 M 47 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 68 020 M 89 049 M 89 049 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 979,00 GBX
Average target price 3 852,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC8.98%89 049
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.08%145 637
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-7.70%18 302
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.92%15 909
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-12.19%667
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-19.51%559