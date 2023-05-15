FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Outperforming European -2

0957 GMT - British American Tobacco's sudden replacement of CEO Jack Bowles with finance chief Tadeu Marroco hints at performance issues that aren't yet clear, RBC Capital Markets analysts James Edwardes Jones and Emma Letheren say in a note. While Mr. Marroco is a solid replacement, there was no real explanation for the change, the analysts note. Mr. Bowles own performance was backed up by last year's bonus payments, meaning that the company may be faltering in ways which are as of yet unclear, they add. "This unexpected development on the back of a weak share price makes us anxious to understand more," the analysts say. RBC has a perform rating on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Flutter Seen Benefiting From US Market Growth, Entain Less So

0955 GMT - Flutter Entertainment is set to be the largest beneficiary from the profitable growth in the U.S. online gaming addressable market, according to Citi, who estimates it at $39.2 billion by 2030. Flutter, which Citi raises to buy from neutral, is expected to see a 32% long-term market share while estimates for Entain stand at 18%. "Our more cautious view on ENT's market share is driven by recent lack of progression and our expectation of fewer iGaming states launching," analysts at the U.S. bank say in a note. The market is set to be very profitable for both gambling and betting groups with 32.5% long-term Ebitda margins driven by promotional rationalization, lower online taxes for some states yet to regulate and better marketing efficiency, the analysts say. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Tritax Big Box Notes Encouraging Signs of Stabilization

0948 GMT - Tritax Big Box has delivered a solid but unsurprising business update for the first quarter of the year, which--consistent with peers--has continued to highlight the strength of the underlying occupier market, Goodbody says. The commercial-property investor has encouragingly noted a nascent stabilization in capital values, a trend which has been also highlighted by recent market updates, Goodbody analyst Colm Lauder says in a research note. "This should see a more determinable net asset value outlook for 2023, though declines will still be expected for the first half," the Irish brokerage says. Goodbody retains its hold recommendation on Tritax stock. Shares are up 1% at 147.1 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Trident Royalties Seen Benefiting From Silver Addition to Its Mix

0932 GMT - Trident Royalties' agreement for two royalties and one milestone payment over the La Preciosa silver project in Mexico for up to $8 million should bring in around $25 million in revenue, Liberum says in a note. "Based on current resources, we estimate around $25 million of undiscounted future royalty revenues on spot prices and a post-tax [internal rate of return] of 25% on our base case assumptions," say analysts at the brokerage. Its calculations imply that 53 million ounces of silver and 67,000 ounces of gold are to be recovered but, in reality, exploration potential around this site and higher conversion ratios should lift these numbers significantly. Shares are up 2.5% at 49 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Union Jack Delivers Healthy 2022 Outperformance

0937 GMT - Union Jack's first-quarter results were strong, with revenue increasing significantly on-year, a maiden profit and earnings comfortably exceeding Shore Capital's forecasts, analysts say. The energy company has transformed itself into a production-led business, generating material profits and cashflow which aren't reflected in the share price, Shore analyst Craig Howie says in a research note. The company has also demonstrated a shareholder-friendly distribution policy which stands out in its sector, and along with discretionary share buybacks Shore anticipates periodic dividends payments as and when possible. Shore has Union Jack as a house stock. Shares are flat on 23.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

FRP Advisory's Encouraging Restructuring Activity Prompts EPS Upgrades

0931 GMT - FRP Advisory Group's restructuring activity looks encouraging, Liberum says in a note after the U.K. professional-services company said it sees fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted underlying Ebitda slightly ahead of views. The group said an uptick in restructuring activity toward the end of the fourth quarter offset the expected delay in corporate finance deals closing. "We increase our FY 23 EPS by 5% and nudge up FY 24 by 2% given the stronger base and encouraging activity levels in the restructuring market," analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson say. The sell-off after the third-quarter update was unwarranted despite business fundamentals remaining intact, the analysts say. Shares are up 2.9% at 114 pence but remain down 28% year to date. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Evonik Had a Slow Start to the Year

0930 GMT - Evonik's first-quarter results were mostly in line with consensus, but volumes were down 14% on-year and changes in the scope of consolidation shaved another 1% off sales, M.M. Warburg analyst Oliver Schwarz says in a note. The German specialty-chemicals company has had a slow start to the year, though given its favorable month-to-month performance trajectory until now, adjusted Ebitda could increase in the second quarter, Schwarz says. Still, compared with the strong figures of the year before, results are set to be lower, according to the analyst. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)

Caledonia Mining's Future Looks Brighter After Challenging 1Q

0930 GMT - Caledonia Mining's first quarter revenue and profit were significantly down on year, unsurprising given earlier reporting on technical products, but there are indications the worst is behind us, Liberum says. The gold miner has had a challenging quarter but issues that affected Blanket mine production appear to have been resolved, Liberum analysts say in a research note. They add that while the Bilboes oxide project was largely to blame for the losses, its important to remember oxide mining is first and foremost a pre-stripping exercise for the true prize: the much larger underlying sulphide project. Liberum retains its hold rating and cuts its target price to 1,075 pence, from 1,102 pence after updating its valuation model. Shares are down 5.1% at 1,015 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Global Ports Shares Look Cheap Amid Volume Recovery

0920 GMT - Global Ports' 2023 update outlined a further increase in earnings estimates, a 19-year extension of its highly-profitable cruise port in Turkey, and the successful refinancing of Nassau, Shore Capital says. The cruise port operator demonstrated its capability in both winning new and extending existing concessions, which should be reflected in the valuation, Shore analyst Greg Johnson says in a research note. "With cruise industry passenger volumes continuing to recover from the pandemic and longer-term fundamentals favourable, we do not believe the current valuation reflects [Global Ports'] unique positioning in this highly attractive space," the investment group says. Shore has Global Ports as a house stock. Shares are up 9.8% at 185.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

BAT Board Reshuffle Offers Chance to Rebuild Confidence

0852 GMT - British American Tobacco shares edge 0.2% higher after the cigarette maker said chief executive Jack Bowles was stepping down and the company's finance director Tadeu Marroco would succeed him. The market clearly hasn't warmed to a corporate strategy long on a progressive agenda, but shorter in terms of achievement, Panmure Gordon says. "Tadeu Marroco's promotion from CFO to CEO offers the chance for the company to rebuild investor confidence from a low base, provided that the message concentrates back on the things actually going well, rather than what the company hopes might go well," Panmure Analyst Rae Maile says in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

