  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  British American Tobacco Plc
  News
  Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:28 2022-06-24 am EDT
3531.75 GBX   +2.28%
Juul ban could allow Altria to explore e-cigarette options - analysts

06/24/2022 | 10:41am EDT
(Reuters) - Juul's U.S. e-cigarette ban could pave the way for Altria, one of its largest investors, to pursue other vaping product makers or go it alone, Wall Street analysts said on Friday.

Despite regulators highlighting the risks of vaping, analysts say e-cigarettes are key to the nicotine industry's future, with JP Morgan analysts expecting the $11-billion U.S. retail market to double in size by 2030.

Altria, like other tobacco majors, has therefore been investing in smokeless options, including snus and snuff, amid a broader crackdown on the use of cigarettes due to health risks.

Under a 2018 deal which gave Altria a 35% stake in Juul, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes in the United States cannot invest or engage in the e-vapor business other than through Juul, which has faced more scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers over the appeal of its nicotine products to teenagers.

However, analysts said Altria's obligations are voided if the value of its stake in Juul falls by more than 90% from the time at which it bought into the once high-flying firm.

The valuation of privately owned Juul has since plummeted, with its value on Altria's balance sheet shrinking 87% to $1.6 billion as of March 31 from $12.8 billion that it paid in 2018.

Altria's shares have lost about 7%, or nearly $6 billion, in market value since Wednesday after reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was preparing to ban Juul's products.

The regulator on Thursday said Juul's applications "lacked sufficient evidence" to show that sale of the products would be appropriate for public health.

"With the elimination of the non-compete, Altria could pursue M&A in e-vapor, or organic product development," Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said.

In response to the FDA's ban on its e-cigarette, Juul said it was looking to get a stay and also appeal the decision, which analysts have said would help it to keep its products on the market.

Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott said in a note this week that Altria could try to buy privately owned Njoy, which has already succeeded with its PMTA (Premarket Tobacco Product Application) process applications.

Altria and Juul did not respond to requests for comment.

Before Njoy, British American Tobacco's Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods had become the first-ever vapor products to receive clearance from the health regulator in October last year.

"(The FDA) decision points toward the need for Altria to accelerate its investments in alternative nicotine-delivery systems sooner rather than later," Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aishwarya Venugopal and Arun Koyyur)

By Praveen Paramasivam


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP, INC. 1.43% 43.105 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.93% 3520 Delayed Quote.26.16%
VIVIEN CORPORATION -11.33% 1605 End-of-day quote.-45.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 035 M 33 146 M 33 146 M
Net income 2022 7 477 M 9 167 M 9 167 M
Net Debt 2022 36 368 M 44 588 M 44 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 77 829 M 95 422 M 95 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 453,00 GBX
Average target price 3 957,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Finance Director & Executive Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Syed Javed Iqbal Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC26.16%96 133
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.40%153 740
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC12.40%21 040
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.26%16 545
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-9.08%681
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-26.10%481