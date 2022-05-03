Strong pound drags export-heavy FTSE 100 lower, offsets BP boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices
* HSBC up after break-up proposal by top shareholder
* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%
May 3 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 started the
holiday-shortened week lower on Tuesday, as a strong sterling
weighed on export-oriented stocks and offset upbeat results from
oil major BP.
After a bank holiday on Monday, the blue-chip index
edged 0.2% lower, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index
slipped 0.1%.
The pound climbed 0.4%, weighing on export-heavy
companies such as British American Tobacco and Dove
soap maker Unilever, down 1.5% each.
Banking stocks rose 1.1% as long-term yields
climbed ahead of the Bank of England meeting this week where it
is expected to raise rates for the fourth time in a row.
"I expect a lot of choppiness. The upside is challenging if
you look at the way price action has been going," said Michael
Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
"Much will depend on not only what the Fed does tomorrow but
also on its guidance, balance sheet reduction and how fast it
goes there, obviously the Bank of England on Thursday and the
non farm payrolls data on Friday. Looking at the longer term,
we're still in a downtrend for equity markets."
BP Plc gained 3.2% as the oil major boosted its share
buyback programme after net profit soared to its highest in more
than a decade on strong oil and gas trading results.
UK's benchmark index has outperformed its pan-European peers
so far this year, helped by heavyweight commodity stocks amid
the geopolitical uncertainty, and strength in financials in a
higher-interest-rate environment.
Miners fell 1.3%, tracking copper and
aluminium prices lower, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer
China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes fuelled
worries about weaker global growth.
Elsewhere, HSBC Holdings gained 0.7% after its
largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An
, urged a break-up of the bank in a bid to improve
returns.
