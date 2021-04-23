Stronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* UK retail sales surge before lockdown eased
* FirstGroup jumps on $4.6 billion sale of two U.S. units
* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 slips 0.3%
April 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as
industrial stocks fell and a stronger pound weighed on
export-oriented companies, while investors awaited a flash
reading on business survey data for April later in the day.
The exporter-heavy index declined 0.3%, with large
dollar-earning consumer staples companies British American
Tobacco, Unilever and Diageo, slipping
between 0.6% and 1.1% as the pound strengthened.
Aero and defence stocks lost 1.5%, while
heavyweight oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell
also fell. Shares of both the companies were among the
biggest drags to the index.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index
declined 0.3% even as official data showed British retail sales
soared past expectations to jump by 5.4% in March from February
before the lockdown eased.
A survey showed that consumer sentiment touched a 13-month
high this month as the economy reopened partially.
Globally, sentiment was dampened on reports U.S. President
Joe Biden will propose tax hikes in capital gains on wealthy
Americans.
"The reality is taxes may rise but certainly not as much as
it is being touted," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst
at CMC Markets.
"Uncertainty levels about rising infections in India and
Japan delaying a global recovery had already seen markets start
the week on the back foot. So, it didn't need much of a nudge
for markets to turn tail."
The FTSE 100 has gained 7.2% so far this year on optimism
that speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and constant policy support
from the government would drive a stronger economic recovery.
However, it is set for its biggest weekly decline since the
end of February as a recent spike in cases in parts of Asia has
stoked fears of delayed global economic recovery.
All eyes are now on IHS Markit's flash composite PMI data
for April, due at 0830 GMT. It is expected to show a reading of
58.2 from 56.4 last month.
Transport operator FirstGroup's shares gained 10.8%
after the company agreed to sell two North American bus
businesses to EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion, including
debt.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)