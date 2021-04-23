Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data

04/23/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* UK retail sales surge before lockdown eased

* FirstGroup jumps on $4.6 billion sale of two U.S. units

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 slips 0.3%

April 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as industrial stocks fell and a stronger pound weighed on export-oriented companies, while investors awaited a flash reading on business survey data for April later in the day.

The exporter-heavy index declined 0.3%, with large dollar-earning consumer staples companies British American Tobacco, Unilever and Diageo, slipping between 0.6% and 1.1% as the pound strengthened.

Aero and defence stocks lost 1.5%, while heavyweight oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell also fell. Shares of both the companies were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.3% even as official data showed British retail sales soared past expectations to jump by 5.4% in March from February before the lockdown eased.

A survey showed that consumer sentiment touched a 13-month high this month as the economy reopened partially.

Globally, sentiment was dampened on reports U.S. President Joe Biden will propose tax hikes in capital gains on wealthy Americans.

"The reality is taxes may rise but certainly not as much as it is being touted," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"Uncertainty levels about rising infections in India and Japan delaying a global recovery had already seen markets start the week on the back foot. So, it didn't need much of a nudge for markets to turn tail."

The FTSE 100 has gained 7.2% so far this year on optimism that speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and constant policy support from the government would drive a stronger economic recovery.

However, it is set for its biggest weekly decline since the end of February as a recent spike in cases in parts of Asia has stoked fears of delayed global economic recovery.

All eyes are now on IHS Markit's flash composite PMI data for April, due at 0830 GMT. It is expected to show a reading of 58.2 from 56.4 last month.

Transport operator FirstGroup's shares gained 10.8% after the company agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for $4.6 billion, including debt. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.15% 291.8024 Delayed Quote.15.78%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.58% 2727.5 Delayed Quote.1.29%
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.33% 494.335 Delayed Quote.28.13%
DIAGEO PLC -0.80% 3291 Delayed Quote.15.24%
FIRSTGROUP PLC 8.81% 93.2092 Delayed Quote.15.00%
FTSE 100 -0.24% 6922.82 Delayed Quote.6.73%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.33% 22292.71 Delayed Quote.7.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.21% 65.6 Delayed Quote.28.24%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.88% 15.732 Real-time Quote.8.54%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.00% 1037.6108 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
UNILEVER PLC -0.08% 4129 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
WTI -0.11% 61.734 Delayed Quote.29.35%
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
04:14aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of..
RE
04:05aStronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data
RE
04/20BAT  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends worst session in nearly two-months; cigare..
RE
04/20Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
RE
04/20European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/20Biden Administration Resparks an Old Danger for Cigarette Stocks -- Heard on ..
DJ
04/20Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
RE
04/19MARKET CHATTER : --Tobacco Stocks Tumble On Reports Biden Administration Conside..
MT
04/19Tobacco Shares Fall After WSJ Reports US May Lower Nicotine in Cigarettes
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 455 M 35 274 M 35 274 M
Net income 2021 7 091 M 9 827 M 9 827 M
Net Debt 2021 38 384 M 53 191 M 53 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 7,90%
Capitalization 62 775 M 86 880 M 86 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 56 689
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3 521,11 GBX
Last Close Price 2 743,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Luc Jobin Chairman-Designate
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC1.29%86 880
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.55%146 516
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.16%19 297
SWEDISH MATCH AB11.07%13 268
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.4.91%892
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-11.68%595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ