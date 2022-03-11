Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British American Tobacco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BATS   GB0002875804

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

(BATS)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 11:30:00 am
3077.75 GBX   -0.72%
11:42aTobacco group BAT to exit Russia; cuts annual guidance
RE
11:41aTobacco group BAT to exit Russia; cuts annual guidance
RE
11:29aBATs to Withdraw From Presence in Russia; Cuts 2022 Guidance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tobacco group BAT to exit Russia; cuts annual guidance

03/11/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the London offices of British American Tobacco, in London, Britain

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc said on Friday it would exit Russia and also cut its fiscal 2022 guidance, as more companies leave the country or reassess operations there in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The Camel and Lucky Strike cigarette maker cut its annual revenue growth outlook to 2%-4% from 3%-5% announced last month.

It now also expects mid-single figure growth for adjusted earnings per share in 2022 on a constant currency basis, down from its previous high-single figure forecast.

Shares of the company were down about 1% as of 1622 GMT.

The decision to exit Russia comes two days after the company said it had suspended all its planned capital investment in the country.

"We have concluded that BAT's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment," the company said.

Stating that "the context is highly complex, exceptionally fast-moving and volatile" after reviewing its presence in Russia, BAT said it had started the process to rapidly transfer the Russian business "in full compliance with international and local laws".

The tobacco major said it would continue to pay its 2,500 employees in Russia and would try to safeguard their future

employment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.94% 3071 Delayed Quote.13.41%
CAMEL GROUP CO., LTD. 2.83% 12.71 End-of-day quote.-17.09%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -0.96% 1523.285 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
PLC S.P.A. 4.89% 1.93 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.45% 133 Delayed Quote.78.15%
All news about BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
11:42aTobacco group BAT to exit Russia; cuts annual guidance
RE
11:41aTobacco group BAT to exit Russia; cuts annual guidance
RE
11:29aBATs to Withdraw From Presence in Russia; Cuts 2022 Guidance
DJ
11:10aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Russia business update and revised guidance
PU
03/10European ADRs Move Sharply Lower Again in Thursday Trading
MT
03/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street’s rebound didn’t last long
03/10MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 10, 2022
03/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Broadcom, Cisco, Eli Lilly, Experian, NetApp...
03/10BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03/10UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 686 M 35 006 M 35 006 M
Net income 2022 7 743 M 10 157 M 10 157 M
Net Debt 2022 36 375 M 47 716 M 47 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,05x
Yield 2022 7,40%
Capitalization 70 938 M 93 056 M 93 056 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 54 365
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Duration : Period :
British American Tobacco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 100,00 GBX
Average target price 3 852,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tadeu Luiz Marroco Executive Director & Finance Director
Luc Jobin Chairman
David O'Reilly Director-Scientific Research
Marina Fagundes Bellini Director-Digital & Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC13.41%92 824
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.27%142 414
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-4.86%18 904
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.54%16 328
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.02%690
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-20.80%550