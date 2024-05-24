Stock BLND BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
British Land Company PLC

Equities

BLND

GB0001367019

Diversified REITs

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:25 2024-05-24 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
409.4 GBX +2.61% Intraday chart for British Land Company PLC +1.54% +2.45%
05:55pm BRITISH LAND CO : BL confirms its perception of a stabilisation Alphavalue
May. 23 Jefferies Lifts British Land PT, Keeps Underperform Rating MT
Chart British Land Company PLC

Chart British Land Company PLC
Company Profile

The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Companyâs strategy is to leverage its platform and expertise in development, repositioning, and active management, investing in two segments: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. The Campuses segment provides customers with flexibility and allows complementary businesses to cluster. Its campus model offers customers a sustainable workspace with transport infrastructure, public realm, retail, and engaging amenities. It has three campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are neighborhoods, attracting customers and sectors, and offering sustainable space in London. The Company is also delivering its fourth Campus at Canada Water. Its Retail & London Urban Logistics segment is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfillment. Its portfolio of shopping centers includes open air schemes, as well as traditional covered centers.
Sector
Diversified REITs
Calendar
2024-11-12 - Q2 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for British Land Company PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
3.99 GBP
Average target price
4.2 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+5.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Stock British Land Company PLC
+2.45% 4.7B
W. P. CAREY INC. Stock W. P. Carey Inc.
-11.94% 12.55B
GECINA Stock Gecina
-10.45% 7.89B
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Stock Land Securities Group Plc
-7.85% 6.09B
THE GPT GROUP Stock The GPT Group
-8.41% 5.48B
MIRVAC GROUP Stock Mirvac Group
-5.26% 5.31B
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Stock Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
+5.79% 4.71B
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC. Stock Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
-12.85% 4.34B
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
+0.91% 3.77B
EPR PROPERTIES Stock EPR Properties
-16.12% 3.06B
Diversified REITs
