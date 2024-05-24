The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Companyâs strategy is to leverage its platform and expertise in development, repositioning, and active management, investing in two segments: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics. The Campuses segment provides customers with flexibility and allows complementary businesses to cluster. Its campus model offers customers a sustainable workspace with transport infrastructure, public realm, retail, and engaging amenities. It has three campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent's Place are neighborhoods, attracting customers and sectors, and offering sustainable space in London. The Company is also delivering its fourth Campus at Canada Water. Its Retail & London Urban Logistics segment is focused on retail parks which are aligned to the growth of convenience, online and last mile fulfillment. Its portfolio of shopping centers includes open air schemes, as well as traditional covered centers.

Sector Diversified REITs