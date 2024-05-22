F U L L Y E A R R E S U L T S

How material can science and technology customers be to British Land? Our plan will flex based on demand and returns. Today, science and technology occupiers represent over 20% of our campus footprint. This could increase to around 50% by 2030 based on our 2m sq ft innovation pipeline, and while labs will be an important part of a campus like Regent's Place, they may only represent around 15% of our science and technology space.

We are targeting science and technology occupiers at our campuses at Regent's Place, Canada Water and the Peterhouse campus in Cambridge. Regent's Place is a 13 acre campus located in the heart of London's Knowledge Quarter, which is home to leading research institutions including The Francis Crick Institute (The Crick), The Wellcome Trust, The Alan Turing Institute and University College London. It is well placed to benefit from its privileged location within this well-established innovation ecosystem. At Canada Water we have 53 acres of well-connected space and are at the early stages of creating a new cluster with the delivery of our modular lab space. In Cambridge, the Peterhouse campus, is a 14 acre campus, part of which is let to ARM. In the first half of the year, we committed to the development of the newest part of the site, The Optic, a 96,000 sq ft office and lab building which will be delivered in 2025 into a highly constrained market.

Networks are critical to success in science and technology and we are becoming the real estate partner of choice in the Golden Triangle. We recently announced a collaboration with The Crick. The first phase will be to fit out and operate a 30,000 sq ft serviced lab offer at 20 Triton Street at Regent's Place, which is due to be delivered by the end of 2024. The Crick will bring a pipeline of customers and its operational expertise to help create a first of its kind facility in London, providing highly serviced fitted lab and office space with shared facilities for customers, as well as access to The Crick's scientific expertise.

This collaboration builds on the Memorandum of Understanding with University College London (UCL) signed in May 2023, which gives our occupiers access to UCL's technical services and facilities and creates the opportunity for British Land to support the growth of UCL spin outs. These partnerships further consolidate Regent's Place as an outstanding science and technology hub.

We recently announced a joint venture with Royal London at 1 Triton Square at Regent's Place. It will be a world class science and technology building with a highly flexible design, offering a mix of fitted and lab enabled space as well as the potential to incorporate serviced offices to accommodate flexible requirements at the lower levels, whilst retaining best-in-class office space on upper floors. The joint venture enables us to accelerate returns and is an example of how we actively recycle capital. British Land received gross proceeds of £193m from the sale of a 50% share of the building, in addition to a £149m surrender premium already received from Meta. The combination of the surrender premium, joint venture formation and subsequent fit out and leasing is expected to deliver an IRR over 30%.

The second strand of the strategy we set in 2021, was to grow our exposure to retail parks. We could see from our leasing activity that retail parks had become the preferred physical retail format for an increasing number of retailers due to the three "A's" - affordability, accessibility and adaptability. The affordability of retail property is generally assessed by the occupancy cost ratio - rent, rates and service charge as a percentage of total sales. A combination of reduced rents, lower business rates, already low service charges and robust sales reduced this ratio from 17.7% in 2016 to 8.9% now - at this level a very broad range of retailers can trade profitably. Retail parks are highly accessible for consumers as they are typically located on major arterial roads on the outskirts of towns and cities with ample free carparking. This makes them ideal not only for shopping, but for click and collect, returning goods to store and increasingly shipping from store. The adaptability of a retail park unit is an important feature for retailers who face significant challenges in remodelling stores on the high street and in shopping centres.

These occupational fundamentals combined with low capital expenditure requirements, which are around half of that of shopping centres, and pricing below replacement cost make retail parks an attractive investment.15 Consequently, we have been increasing our exposure to parks and have invested £410m since 2021 at an attractive blended yield of 7.8%. Over the last three years retail parks have been the best performing subsector in UK real estate, and we delivered a total property return of 11.6% per annum, outperforming the wider retail park sector by 440 bps.

We are sometimes asked whether the outperformance of retail parks is just an overhang from Covid because they are open air and were perceived to be safer to visit. Our view is that it is a permanent structural shift driven by the three "A's" above. Affordability is driving incremental demand from discounters and essential retailers and accessibility and adaptability are key for the multichannel retailers. This is borne out by statistics on UK store closures and openings. Since 2016 there have been net closures of -4,327 and -1,195 on the high street and within shopping centres respectively, but +615 net store openings at retail parks, reflecting this incremental demand.16

Our urban logistics strategy is to deliver new space in London by repurposing assets, like the Finsbury Square carpark, or densifying existing industrial land with multistorey schemes like our Mandela Way scheme in Southwark. Strong demand is underpinned by the growth of e- commerce and rising customer expectations on the speed and convenience of deliveries. Occupiers want to optimise their distribution operations and lower costs, while at the same time reducing their carbon footprint and pollution by using e-bikes and e-vehicles for the last mile logistics. Over the last two decades, significant amounts of industrial space in London have been converted to other uses, which combined with strong demand has led to very low vacancy of 0.8% in inner London.17 This backdrop plays well to our planning expertise and