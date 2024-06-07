B R I T I S H L A N D
SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS REPORT 2024
CONTENTS
PL ACES PEOPLE PRE FE R
Read more about our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures in our 2024 Annual Report and at britishland.com/sustainability
6
Thriving Places
Creating a long-lasting positive social impact by collaboratively addressing local priorities.
28
Greener Spaces
Taking actions to minimise our carbon emissions, as well as enhancing nature and the wider environment.
21
Responsible Choices
Making responsible choices across all areas of our business and encouraging our customers, partners and suppliers to do the same.
Overview
- Our impact in 2024
- Introduction
- Our 2030 commitments
- 20 years of progress
Greener Spaces
7 Performance overview
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Embodied carbon
- Operational carbon
- Transition vehicle
- Offsetting
- Nature
Thriving Places
- Performance overview
- Social impact
- Education
- Employment
- Affordable space
- Social value
Responsible Choices
- Performance overview
- Diversity, Equality & Inclusion
- Real Living Wage and Health and safety
- Responsible employment
- Responsible procurement
- Sustainability Leadership
- Benchmarks and external commitments
Performance Data
- Greener spaces
- Thriving spaces
- Responsible choices
- EPRA index
- SASB index
Reporting Criteria
- Reporting criteria
- Assurance Reports
OUR IMPACT IN 2024
A YEAR OF GOOD PROGRESS
RESPONSIBLE CHOICES
Achieved Living Wage
Employer accreditation
Women on the Board
50%
GREENER
SPACES
Embodied carbon intensity
625kg CO₂e per sqm
across our current office developments
Reduction in operational carbon intensity
39%
intensity across our managed portfolio vs our indexed FY19 baseline¹
Improvement in energy intensity
18%
across our managed portfolio vs our indexed FY19 baseline1
THRIVING
PLACES
People benefitted from our education and employment partnerships
8,100
bringing the total to 58,000 since FY21
- ahead of the trajectory for our 2030 target of 90,000
Direct social and economic value enabled
£29.8m
making positive progress towards our new 2030 target of £200m
Employees volunteered
72%
including 10% expert volunteers
36% women in senior management²
Social Mobility Employer
Index 2023
Top 75
for the sixth year running
SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP
International benchmarks include:
GRESB Real Estate
Assessment FY24:
5* rating
for Standing Investments and Development
CDP FY24
A- score
- For more information, see page 38 and page 48
- Senior management includes members of the Executive Committee and their direct reports (excluding administrative roles)
INTRODUCTION
WE LCOME
Welcome to our Sustainability Progress Report 2024. On the following pages, we provide full performance data to demonstrate the further good progress we have made against our ambitious 2030 targets. We also showcase a selection of case studies that bring to life the implementation and impact of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy.
Simon Carter
Chief Executive
External recognition
We have made further good progress in all areas of our strategy. I was pleased to see us achieve a 5-Star Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating for both the Standing Investments and Development benchmarks.
We were identified as European Sector Leader for Diversified - Office/Retail Standing Investments and Global Sector Leader for Diversified - Office/Residential Developments. This performance, along with our A- CDP rating, Top 75 Social Mobility Employer rating from the Social Mobility Employer Index, for the sixth consecutive year, and Living Wage Employer accreditation provides external recognition of our commitment and action on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
In FY23, we introduced social value reporting to financially quantify the value of our social impact and to align this activity with wider business metrics. Building on this, in March
2024 we launched our first social value target. We have committed to generating £200m of direct social and economic value in the
10 years to 2030, including £100m enabled as a result of our £25m Social Impact Fund. We have also further committed to indirectly enabling £100m of social and economic value primarily linked to our developments.
Delivering on our commitments
It is well documented that the real estate sector is carbon-intensive. As a result, we have a responsibility to support the transition to a low carbon economy.
Over the past two years, we have completed environmental audits across our managed portfolio. We are now focusing on implementing the actions identified, these include the installation of heat pumps and LED lighting. Our retrofitting improvements have supported our achievement of 58% of our portfolio (by ERV) holding an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings. We have also achieved a carbon intensity reduction of
39% across our whole managed portfolio compared with our FY19 indexed baseline.
We have continued our commitment to reusing existing building components and materials, focusing on design efficiency and specifying low carbon materials. These efforts have reduced our embodied carbon intensity across current office developments to 625kg CO₂e per sqm in FY24, making good progress towards our 2030 target.
This year, we became an accredited Living Wage Employer and have committed to paying everyone working on our behalf at our places the real Living Wage including at our retail assets. We have long paid Living Wages to our own employees and to people working on our behalf on our developments and at our campuses. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to paying the real cost of living and is particularly important as people continue to deal with the cost of living crisis.
Sustainability progress is overseen at Board level by our ESG Committee which meets three times per year and reports to the Board. Our Chief Financial Officer is the Board Director responsible for sustainability. Our Chief Operating Officer leads delivery of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy at Executive Committee level and chairs our Sustainability Committee.
Collaborating on sustainability
We can only achieve our sustainability targets by working with others and this year we focused more than ever on collaboration. We held our first occupier Sustainability Summit, published our Carbon Primer which shared lessons learnt in low carbon design, celebrated 20 years of our award-winning Sustainability Brief and published an updated version including more KPIs and encouraging greater collaboration than ever before. We also launched our Broadgate Connect report which celebrates the successes of our embedded employment partnership.
Simon Carter
Chief Executive
OUR 2030 COMMITMENTS
G R E E N E R
SPACES
Delivering Greener Spaces means making choices which minimise our greenhouse gas emissions and our impact on the environment wherever we can. There is a clear commercial benefit to this, as our customers increasingly demand space with excellent sustainability credentials. We know the most sustainable space will let faster, at higher rents and be worth more in the investment market. We have established a set
of clear and ambitious environmental objectives for 2030, focused on how we build and manage our buildings.
Targeting:
Embodied carbon
50%
lower embodied carbon intensity in our office developments to below 500kg CO2e per sqm from 2030
Operational carbon
75%
reduction in operational carbon intensity across our portfolio by 2030 vs 2019
See page 6 for more information
THRIVING
PLACES
We recognise that places succeed when the communities living in and around them thrive. This helps us to attract and retain customers, connect and collaborate with our local authority partners and create more opportunities for local people. Our social impact strategy focuses on the three core areas where we can make the greatest positive impact: education, employment and affordable space.
Targeting:
Social Impact Fund
£25m
including £15m of cash contributions and £10m of affordable space to be deployed by 2030
Education and Employment
90,000
beneficiaries from education and employment partnerships by 2030
Social and Economic value
£200m
of direct social and economic value generated by 2030
See page 21 for more information
RESPONSIBLE CHOICES
We are committed to making responsible choices across all areas of our business and we encourage our customers, partners and suppliers to do the same. We are a responsible employer, creating a safe and diverse working environment where people are comfortable to be themselves. This approach is embodied in our values (britishland.com/values). We incorporate the highest social, ethical and environmental standards across all our procurement decisions.
Targeting:
Minoritised ethnic representation
17.5%
across the Company by 2025
At least
40%
female representation at senior management level
Real Living Wage
100%
of people working regularly on our behalf at our places paid the real Living Wage
See page 28 for more information
Sustainability leadership
We demonstrate continued strong progress in what we are delivering, which is reflected by our track record of performance in benchmarks. Our target is to achieve a 5* GRESB rating for our Standing Investments and Developments every year.
We recognise the importance of regular materiality assessments to inform our Sustainability Strategy. For more information, see britishland.com/materiality
20 YEARS OF PROGRESS
A LONG TERM RECORD OF DELIVERY
We first published our Sustainability Brief in 2004 and it has been driving environmental and social leadership at our places for the past two decades. In FY24 we updated the brief for the 7th time, increasing the breadth of KPIs and encouraging greater collaboration.
Read more at britishland.com/sustainability-brief
2004
Launched Sustainability Brief for Developments, leading the UK property sector.
2008
ISO 14001 certified Environmental Management System for all developments.
2009
Launched first whole life carbon assessments, improving industry understanding.
2014
- GRESB European sector leader for the first time.
- Expanded Sustainability Brief to increase focus on social best practice.
2015
Introduced Wellbeing Principles for all
of our places.
2021
Landmark socio-economic research to mark our
10-year Young Readers partnership with the National Literacy Trust.
2020
- Launched Transition Vehicle to fund energy effIciency improvements.
- Expanded Sustainability Brief to include standing assets.
- Real Living Wage on all our developments.
2017
Launched Bright Lights, our skills and employment programme.
2022
- GRESB Global sector leader for Developments.
- Completed environmental audits across our major managed assets.
2023
- GRESB Global sector leader for Developments and European sector leader for Standing Investments.
- 4.8 million sq ft of BREEAM Outstanding and Excellent space across our portfolio.
- Accredited Living Wage Employer.
GREENER
SPACES
7 Performance overview
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Embodied carbon
- Operational carbon
- Transition Vehicle
- Offsetting
- Nature
Exchange Square
Broadgate
Regent's Place
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW (KPIS)
WORKING TO DECARBONISE
OUR PORTFOLIO
In FY24 we continued to make good progress on our 2030 targets, including further improving both embodied and operational carbon performance, piloting climate resilience studies, accelerating the circular economy, delivering biodiversity net gains, reducing water use and upgrading EPC ratings across our portfolio.
Focus area
2030 Strategy indicator
2030 target
2024
2023
2022
Science-based targets
Reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions vs 2020
51%
17%
11%
10%
Reduction in Scope 3 emissions intensity vs 2020
55%
21%
14%
11%
Embodied carbon
50% reduction in embodied emissions (RICS A1-A5)
Offices:
500kg CO₂e per sqm
625
646
678
on new construction and major renovation projects vs
Retail &
450kg CO₂e per sqm
729
707
661
2019 industry benchmarksa
residential:
100% of embodied emissions from completed new
construction and major renovation projects (RICS
100%
81%b
-c
100%
A1-A5) offset using certified carbon credits
50% reduction in operational and end-of-life
Offices:
275kg CO₂e per sqm
embodied emissions (B1-B5,C1-C4) at new
To be reported in future years
Retail &
developments vs 2019 industry benchmarks
250kg CO₂e per sqm
residential:
Operational carbon
75% operational carbon intensity reduction by 2030
Portfolio:d
75%
39%
36%
n/ae
vs 2019 baseline
25% whole building operational energy intensity
Portfolio:d
25%
18%
17%
n/ae
improvement by 2030 vs 2019 baseline*
Whole building operational efficiency for
Offices:
90kWhe per sqm
108
Retail:
60kWhe per sqm
-f
nr
nr
developments*
Residential:
35kWhe per sqm
nrg
Landlord procured electricity from renewable sources
100%
94%
88%
93%
- Our embodied carbon emissions include all committed and near term schemes and exclude developments completed in the year. Data for FY22 has been updated from the 2022 Sustainability Accounts to reflect this change
- We have now received the finalised embodied carbon values for the new construction and major renovation projects that completed in FY24 and we will offset the remaining emissions in FY25
- No new construction or major renovation projects completed in FY23 so there were no embodied emissions to be offset
- We obtained retail occupier-procured energy data for FY23 and FY24 which enables us to report portfolio-wide intensities including whole building retail intensities for the first time versus an indexed baseline. Additionally, we have updated conversion factors used in the energy intensity calculation in line with BBP guidelines. For more information, please see reporting criteria on pages 89-91
- Data for retailer procured energy was not available at this time
- No retail developments in the pipeline
- Awaiting industry alignment on detailed modelling for energy efficiency at residential developments
- These KPIs align with SDG 12, Responsible Consumption and Production. For more information see page 35
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW (KPIS) CONTINUED
Focus area
2030 Strategy indicator
2030 target
2024
2023
2022
Certification
Proportion of units with EPCs rated A or B
-h
58%
45%
36%
(by ERV) across assets under management
Wateri
5% reduction in operational water consumption
5% by 2023
13%
11%
13%
vs 2020*
Circular economy
Operational waste from managed assets that
Offices:
80%
74%
74%
76%
is re-used, composted or recycled*
Retail:
70%
64%
58%
48%
Development and operational waste diverted
100%
100%
99%
96%
from landfill*
Nature
New construction and major renovation projects
designed to achieve at least 15% biodiversity net
100%
On track
On track
On track
gain or in line with local authority regulations
Proportion of managed assets with Nature
100%
57%
41%
15%
Action Plans (by % floor area coverage)j
Climate resilience
Proportion of managed assets and major
developments which have undergone a flood risk
100%
100%
100%
100%
assessment (by British Land % ownership of total
insured value)
- We follow the proposed Minimum Energy Intensity Standard (MEES) requirements for all commercial buildings to be A or B rated. Read more on page 14
- Last year, we successfully achieved our water consumption reduction target of 5% compared to 2020. As a result, we are now developing a new water target in line with latest external guidance.
- Previously called biodiversity action plans
* These KPIs align with SDG 12, Responsible Consumption and Production. For more information see page 35
OUR APPROACH TO DECARBONISATION
OUR AMBITIOUS
PATHWAY TO
NET ZERO
Building on many years of work to decarbonise our portfolio, in 2020, we launched our Pathway to Net Zero, outlining our ambitious targets and actions to progress towards a net zero carbon portfolio.
Paddington Central
London
It is well documented that real estate is a carbon- intensive sector, with estimates suggesting that the built environment is responsible for at least 34% of global final energy consumption and 26% of global energy-related emissions1. Therefore, we have a responsibility to support the transition to a low carbon economy.
Since the launch of our Pathway to Net Zero (Pathway) in 2020, we have been working towards our targets. In our current office developments, we have reduced the embodied carbon intensity to 625kg CO2e per sqm. In our managed portfolio, since FY19, we have spent £18m on carbon efficient interventions and have achieved a 18% improvement in whole managed portfolio energy intensity.2
Our Pathway was created in line with the best practice guidance for net zero carbon at the time; however, we recognise that standards and guidance on net zero carbon continue to evolve with climate science. To ensure that we remain aligned with best practice guidelines, we are in the process of updating our existing Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) targets to set longer term targets that will follow the Buildings sector guidance when it is published. Whilst we are updating our existing SBTi targets, our internal 2030 Sustainability targets remain the same and we will continue to reduce embodied and operational carbon across our portfolio.
Reduction in managed portfolio carbon intensity vs FY19 indexed baseline
39%
Investment in carbon efficient interventions since FY19
£18m
FY24 completed actions
This year, for the first time since its launch in 2020, we increased the price of our carbon levy by 50% to £90 per tonne. This new rate better incentivise the reduction of embodied carbon in our developments (read more on page 18). Another significant action we took this year was incorporating the retail occupier-procured energy data with our landlord-procured data to create portfolio-wide intensity values.
As part of the Pathway, we are analysing the property life cycle for each asset in the standing portfolio and, this year, we started reporting on our embodied carbon in-use (RICS B1-B5), reflecting emissions generated from buying equipment and maintaining a building over
its life cycle. We have widened our scope to include landlord controlled retrofitting projects, including mechanical and electrical services (M&E) replacements. By gathering this data, we have been able to analyse the operational carbon payback of the embodied carbon outlay to balance the benefits of increased embodied carbon vs operational carbon savings. We recognise that in-use embodied carbon data is challenging to secure and we will continue to engage with the industry to expand the scope of data available and improve its quality.
Climate resilience
Outside of our Pathway, we have now started to work on our climate resilience strategy. In FY24, we commissioned a pilot study at Regent's Place. This builds on our climate risk modelling and will set out a climate adaptation plan for the campus out to 2050. Combining our net zero pathways with adaptation plans is key to achieving resilient places and we plan to roll this strategy out across the portfolio. We will seek to align this with our upcoming Nature Strategy.
- https://sciencebasedtargets.org/resources/files/SBTi_ Buildings_Guidance_Draft_for_Pilot_Testing.pdf
- We obtained retail occupier-procured energy data for FY23 and FY24 which enables us to report portfolio-wide intensities including whole building retail intensities for the first time versus an indexed baseline
