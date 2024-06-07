Welcome to our Sustainability Progress Report 2024. On the following pages, we provide full performance data to demonstrate the further good progress we have made against our ambitious 2030 targets. We also showcase a selection of case studies that bring to life the implementation and impact of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy.

External recognition

We have made further good progress in all areas of our strategy. I was pleased to see us achieve a 5-Star Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating for both the Standing Investments and Development benchmarks.

We were identified as European Sector Leader for Diversified - Office/Retail Standing Investments and Global Sector Leader for Diversified - Office/Residential Developments. This performance, along with our A- CDP rating, Top 75 Social Mobility Employer rating from the Social Mobility Employer Index, for the sixth consecutive year, and Living Wage Employer accreditation provides external recognition of our commitment and action on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

In FY23, we introduced social value reporting to financially quantify the value of our social impact and to align this activity with wider business metrics. Building on this, in March

2024 we launched our first social value target. We have committed to generating £200m of direct social and economic value in the

10 years to 2030, including £100m enabled as a result of our £25m Social Impact Fund. We have also further committed to indirectly enabling £100m of social and economic value primarily linked to our developments.

Delivering on our commitments

It is well documented that the real estate sector is carbon-intensive. As a result, we have a responsibility to support the transition to a low carbon economy.

Over the past two years, we have completed environmental audits across our managed portfolio. We are now focusing on implementing the actions identified, these include the installation of heat pumps and LED lighting. Our retrofitting improvements have supported our achievement of 58% of our portfolio (by ERV) holding an A or B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings. We have also achieved a carbon intensity reduction of