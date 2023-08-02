British Smaller Cos VCT PLC and VCT2 PLC - Leeds, England-based venture capital trusts - Announce their intention to launch a new combined subscription offer, in respect of the 2023 to 2024 tax year, later this year. Will publish a prospectus with full details of the proposed offer around the end of September or beginning of October. Will release further information, including the amount to be raised and date of launch, in due course.
VCT current stock price: 79.50 pence, up 1.9% on Wednesday
VCT 12-month change: down 0.6%
VCT2 current stock price: 57.00p, up 1.8%
VCT2 12-month change: up 0.9%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
