British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The investment strategy of the Company is to invest in United Kingdom businesses across a range of sectors that blends a mix of businesses operating in established and emerging industries that offer opportunities in the application and development of innovation in their products and services. Its investments are a qualifying investment and be primarily in unquoted United Kingdom companies. The Company's portfolio of investments across various sectors includes data and analytics, software applications, business services, new media, advanced manufacturing, retail and brands, among others. YFM Private Equity Limited acts as a manager of the Company.