Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSC   GB0005001796

BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC

(BSC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:28 2023-03-20 pm EDT
56.00 GBX   +3.70%
01:20pBritish Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 see NAV per share growth
AN
01:20pBritish Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 see NAV per share growth
AN
02/14British Smaller Companies VCT's report strong demand for offer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 see NAV per share growth

03/20/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC on Monday said net asset value per share was up marginally while British Smaller Cos VCT PLC saw a "positive" third quarter.

The venture capital trust managed by YFM Equity Partners reported that NAV per share at December 31 was 61.6 pence per share, increasing marginally from 61.6p per share a year ago.

The trust said total return was 142.6p per share at December 31, increasing 2.2% from 139.5p per share at December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by an 11% return in the company's investment portfolio.

The company declared a total dividend of 3.0p, down from a total dividend of 8.0p per share the year prior.

Looking forward, the trust said: "The company's current fundraising is being well supported by new and existing shareholders, and we remain grateful as always for your ongoing trust and support. The funds raised will keep the company well positioned to continue to support the existing portfolio and to continue to seek out the most promising new opportunities to augment the portfolio."

Meanwhile, British Smaller Cos VCT reported NAV per share at December 31 was 87.3p, up 2.7% from 85.0p at September 30, the end of the second quarter.

Total return at December 31 was 257.7p per share, up 1.7% from 253.4p per share at September 30.

The company said: "The positive performance of the portfolio in the quarter is pleasing in what remains a tough economic environment. Portfolio companies continue to show great resilience, with key investments demonstrating robust revenue growth."

Shares in British Smaller Companies VCT closed down 3.4% at 72.00 pence and in British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC up 5.6% at 57.00 pence in London on Tuesday.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC 3.70% 56 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT PLC -3.36% 72 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
All news about BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC
01:20pBritish Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 see NAV per share growth
AN
01:20pBritish Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 see NAV per share growth
AN
02/14British Smaller Companies VCT's report strong demand for offer
AN
2022British Smaller Vct 2 : Purchase of Own Securities and Net Asset Value
PU
2022TRADING UPDATES: 7digital loan pact; Okyo Pharma files with SEC
AN
2022British Smaller Vct 2 : Investor update Winter 2022
PU
2022British Smaller and British Smaller VCT2 face "turbulent" conditions
AN
2022British Smaller Vct 2 : Announcement of Special Dividend
PU
2022British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Declares Special Dividend for the Year Ending Decemb..
CI
2022British Smaller Vct 2 : Intention to Fundraise - Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26,7 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2021 20,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net cash 2021 21,2 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,91x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 98,8 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC
Duration : Period :
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Charles Waller Chairman
Roger Steven McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Lawson Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC0.00%120
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
BLACKSTONE INC.14.42%59 964
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
KKR & CO. INC.4.35%41 712
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050