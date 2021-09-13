British Smaller VCT 2 : 6 months to 30 June 2021

S T R AT E G I C R E P O R T

Chairman's Statement

In my previous Chairman's Statement for the year ended December 2020 I reported that, despite the trading conditions experienced throughout 2020, your Company's portfolio had proved resilient which was particularly reflected in a strong second half performance which had seen 16.7 per cent growth in the latter part of the year.

I am pleased to report that, despite a further national lockdown in the first quarter of 2021, this has been continued in the six months to 30 June 2021. This has resulted in a further increase, after taking account of all costs, of 10.0 pence per share in Total Return, representing a return of 18.2 per cent of the opening Net Asset Value.

This continuing performance has seen a number of the investments seeking to extend or accelerate their growth plans which has resulted in further investment of £2.3 million into five of the portfolio businesses in the period. At the same time your Company has also added two further investments totalling £2.0 million.

During the period your Company successfully completed a small fundraising of £6.8 million which was raised over a 4 week period.

It is pleasing to report that, since the end of the period, your Company achieved the significant divestment of its investment in Deep Secure. This exit, which was realised at the value held at 30 June