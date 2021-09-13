Log in
    BSC   GB0005001796

BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC

(BSC)
British Smaller VCT 2 : 6 months to 30 June 2021

09/13/2021
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

bscfunds.com

Winner

Transforming small businesses

Best VCT Report

and Accounts

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report

1

Contents

Financial Overview

Financial Calendar

  • Financial Spotlights
    2 Financial Summary

Strategic Report

  • Chairman's Statement
    6 Objectives and Strategy
    7 Investment Review
    8 Investment Portfolio
    12 Our Portfolio at a Glance
    14 Principal Risks and Uncertainties
    14 Directors' Responsibilities Statement

Auditor's Report

15 Independent Review Report

Financial Statements

  1. Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Unaudited Balance Sheet
  3. Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
  2. Explanatory Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

Company Information

29 Advisers to the Company

F I N A N C I A L O V E R V I E W

BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT2 PLC

Registered number 04084003

Financial Calendar

Results Announced

10 September 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

23 September 2021

Record Date

24 September 2021

DRIS Election Date

8

October 2021

Dividend Paid

25

October 2021

Financial Spotlights

TOTAL

RETURN1

135.0p

Total Return increased by 18.2 per cent over the opening net asset value. Since 31 December 2020 your Company's Total Return has increased by 10.0 pence, from 125.0 pence per ordinary share to 135.0 pence per ordinary share, which includes cumulative dividends paid of 71.5 pence per ordinary share.

INVESTMENT

GROWTH1

£17.8m

The underlying growth in the investment portfolio was £17.8 million, which represents an increase of 36.3 per cent over the portfolio's opening value.

INVESTED

£4.3m

Your Company completed two new investments and five follow-on investments during the six months ended 30 June 2021.

  • These are Alternative Performance Measures. Investment Growth is calculated as the gain arising from the portfolio during the period as a percentage of the portfolio's value at the start of the period.
    Total Return is calculated as the total of current net asset value per ordinary share plus

cumulative dividends paid since inception of the Company.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report

1

Financial Summary

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Total Return, calculated by reference to the cumulative dividends paid plus net asset value (excluding tax reliefs received by shareholders), is the primary measure of performance in the VCT industry.

Total Return

135.0

(as at 31 December

unless otherwise stated)

121.7

125.0

The chart below shows

118.4

114.3

112.2

how the Total Return

110.9

106.4

of your Company has

104.6

100.0

developed over the

63.5

last ten years.

55.0

55.2

59.9

58.8

59.7

62.9

62.9

65.6

65.5

Total Return (pps)

NAV (pps)

Cumulative

dividends (pps)

34.5

39.0

43.5

48.0

52.5

55.5

58.5

66.5

70.0

71.5

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

June

2021

Total Return with DRIS

(as at 31 December unless otherwise stated)

170.6

The chart below illustrates the Total Return

(excluding tax reliefs received by shareholders)

147.9

for investors who subscribed to the first

140.1

fundraising in 2000/01 who have re-invested

their dividends.

132.0

120.4

124.3

118.0

108.2

111.0

102.1

Total Return (pps)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

June 2021

2

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report

S T R AT E G I C R E P O R T

Chairman's Statement

In my previous Chairman's Statement for the year ended December 2020 I reported that, despite the trading conditions experienced throughout 2020, your Company's portfolio had proved resilient which was particularly reflected in a strong second half performance which had seen 16.7 per cent growth in the latter part of the year.

I am pleased to report that, despite a further national lockdown in the first quarter of 2021, this has been continued in the six months to 30 June 2021. This has resulted in a further increase, after taking account of all costs, of 10.0 pence per share in Total Return, representing a return of 18.2 per cent of the opening Net Asset Value.

This continuing performance has seen a number of the investments seeking to extend or accelerate their growth plans which has resulted in further investment of £2.3 million into five of the portfolio businesses in the period. At the same time your Company has also added two further investments totalling £2.0 million.

During the period your Company successfully completed a small fundraising of £6.8 million which was raised over a 4 week period.

It is pleasing to report that, since the end of the period, your Company achieved the significant divestment of its investment in Deep Secure. This exit, which was realised at the value held at 30 June

2021, generated capital proceeds of £3.3 million delivering a realised gain of £2.8 million above cost, and an uplift of £1.3 million on the carrying value at the beginning of the year. Including income, the total return from this investment was £3.8 million over an

11.6 year holding period, producing an internal rate of return of 23 per cent and a multiple of 7.7x cost.

In addition, the Company has exchanged contracts for the realisation of 20 per cent of its investment in Matillion as part of its Series E funding round, which is expected to complete no later than 30 September 2021. As at 30 June 2021 the investment in Matillion was held at a value of £27.1 million. The proceeds from this partial exit are estimated at £6.0 million which is 3.4x the total cost of your Company's investment. The impact following this exchange of contracts is an additional increase on the 30 June 2021 net asset value of 1.4 pence per ordinary share (equivalent to 2.2 per cent).

Financial Results

Your Company's portfolio delivered a strong performance over the period, generating a return of £17.8 million, of which £0.1 million was realised and £17.7 million unrealised, of which Matillion was £14.4 million and Deep Secure was £1.3 million.

This represents an 18.2 per cent increase in Total Return since the start of the year and takes the Total Return above the hurdle at which a performance incentive becomes payable, provided that the Total Return is maintained through to 31 December 2021. As a result the Company has taken into account £3.3 million for a performance incentive with all returns stated after the provision.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

