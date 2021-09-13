British Smaller VCT 2 : 6 months to 30 June 2021

Chairman's Statement 6 Objectives and Strategy 7 Investment Review 8 Investment Portfolio 12 Our Portfolio at a Glance 14 Principal Risks and Uncertainties 14 Directors' Responsibilities Statement
Auditor's Report
15 Independent Review Report
Financial Statements
Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income
Unaudited Balance Sheet
Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity
Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows
Explanatory Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements
Company Information
29 Advisers to the Company
F I N A N C I A L O V E R V I E W
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT2 PLC
Financial Calendar
Results Announced
10 September 2021
Ex-Dividend Date
23 September 2021
Record Date
24 September 2021
DRIS Election Date
8
October 2021
Dividend Paid
25
October 2021
Financial Spotlights
TOTAL
RETURN1
135.0p
Total Return increased by 18.2 per cent over the opening net asset value. Since 31 December 2020 your Company's Total Return has increased by 10.0 pence, from 125.0 pence per ordinary share to 135.0 pence per ordinary share, which includes cumulative dividends paid of 71.5 pence per ordinary share.
INVESTMENT
GROWTH1
£17.8m
The underlying growth in the investment portfolio was £17.8 million, which represents an increase of 36.3 per cent over the portfolio's opening value.
INVESTED
£4.3m
Your Company completed two new investments and five follow-on investments during the six months ended 30 June 2021.
These are Alternative Performance Measures.Investment Growth is calculated as the gain arising from the portfolio during the period as a percentage of the portfolio's value at the start of the period. Total Return is calculated as the total of current net asset value per ordinary share plus
cumulative dividends paid since inception of the Company.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report
1
Financial Summary
for the six months ended 30 June 2021
Total Return, calculated by reference to the cumulative dividends paid plus net asset value (excluding tax reliefs received by shareholders), is the primary measure of performance in the VCT industry.
Total Return
135.0
(as at 31 December
unless otherwise stated)
121.7
125.0
The chart below shows
118.4
114.3
112.2
how the Total Return
110.9
106.4
of your Company has
104.6
100.0
developed over the
63.5
last ten years.
55.0
55.2
59.9
58.8
59.7
62.9
62.9
65.6
65.5
Total Return (pps)
NAV (pps)
Cumulative
dividends (pps)
34.5
39.0
43.5
48.0
52.5
55.5
58.5
66.5
70.0
71.5
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
June
2021
Total Return with DRIS
(as at 31 December unless otherwise stated)
170.6
The chart below illustrates the Total Return
(excluding tax reliefs received by shareholders)
147.9
for investors who subscribed to the first
140.1
fundraising in 2000/01 who have re-invested
their dividends.
132.0
120.4
124.3
118.0
108.2
111.0
102.1
Total Return (pps)
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
June 2021
2
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report
S T R AT E G I C R E P O R T
Chairman's Statement
In my previous Chairman's Statement for the year ended December 2020 I reported that, despite the trading conditions experienced throughout 2020, your Company's portfolio had proved resilient which was particularly reflected in a strong second half performance which had seen 16.7 per cent growth in the latter part of the year.
I am pleased to report that, despite a further national lockdown in the first quarter of 2021, this has been continued in the six months to 30 June 2021. This has resulted in a further increase, after taking account of all costs, of 10.0 pence per share in Total Return, representing a return of 18.2 per cent of the opening Net Asset Value.
This continuing performance has seen a number of the investments seeking to extend or accelerate their growth plans which has resulted in further investment of £2.3 million into five of the portfolio businesses in the period. At the same time your Company has also added two further investments totalling £2.0 million.
During the period your Company successfully completed a small fundraising of £6.8 million which was raised over a 4 week period.
It is pleasing to report that, since the end of the period, your Company achieved the significant divestment of its investment in Deep Secure. This exit, which was realised at the value held at 30 June
2021, generated capital proceeds of £3.3 million delivering a realised gain of £2.8 million above cost, and an uplift of £1.3 million on the carrying value at the beginning of the year. Including income, the total return from this investment was £3.8 million over an
11.6 year holding period, producing an internal rate of return of 23 per cent and a multiple of 7.7x cost.
In addition, the Company has exchanged contracts for the realisation of 20 per cent of its investment in Matillion as part of its Series E funding round, which is expected to complete no later than 30 September 2021. As at 30 June 2021 the investment in Matillion was held at a value of £27.1 million. The proceeds from this partial exit are estimated at £6.0 million which is 3.4x the total cost of your Company's investment. The impact following this exchange of contracts is an additional increase on the 30 June 2021 net asset value of 1.4 pence per ordinary share (equivalent to 2.2 per cent).
Financial Results
Your Company's portfolio delivered a strong performance over the period, generating a return of £17.8 million, of which £0.1 million was realised and £17.7 million unrealised, of which Matillion was £14.4 million and Deep Secure was £1.3 million.
This represents an 18.2 per cent increase in Total Return since the start of the year and takes the Total Return above the hurdle at which a performance incentive becomes payable, provided that the Total Return is maintained through to 31 December 2021. As a result the Company has taken into account £3.3 million for a performance incentive with all returns stated after the provision.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc Interim Report
3
