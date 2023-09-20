THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about the action to be taken, you should immediately consult your bank manager, stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

This document, which comprises a prospectus relating to British Smaller Companies VCT plc ("BSC") and British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc ("BSC2") (BSC and BSC2 together the "Companies") dated 20 September 2023, has been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulations Rules Instrument 2019 made under Part VI of FSMA, and has been approved for publication by the Financial Conduct Authority as a prospectus under article 20 of the Prospectus Regulation.

The Companies and the Directors, whose names appear on pages 33 and 34 of this document, accept responsibility for the information contained herein. To the best of the knowledge of the Companies and the Directors, the information contained in the Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and the Prospectus makes no omission likely to affect its import. To the extent that information has been sourced from a third party, this information has been accurately reproduced and, as far as the Directors and the Companies are aware, no facts have been omitted which may render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. In connection with this document, no person is authorised to give any information or make any representation other than as contained in this document.

Subject to FSMA, the Prospectus Regulation Rules and applicable laws, the delivery of this document shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Companies since the date of this document or that the information in this document is correct as at any time after this date.

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, as competent authority under the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The FCA only approves the Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Such approval shall not be considered as an endorsement of the Companies or the quality of the New Shares that are the subject of this Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the New Shares. The Prospectus has been drawn up as part of a simplified prospectus in accordance with Article 14 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Persons receiving this document should note that Howard Kennedy Corporate Services LLP, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as sponsor for the Companies and no-one else and will not, subject to the responsibilities and liabilities imposed by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of Howard Kennedy Corporate Services LLP or providing advice in connection with any matters referred to herein.