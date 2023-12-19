British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc (BSC2) Investor update Winter 2023

The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio by investing in a variety of UK businesses spanning both established and emerging industries, all of which demonstrate potential for growth and innovation in their products and services.

We are pleased to provide an update on the progress of British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc (BSC2).

Performance

In the quarter to 30 September 2023, BSC2 generated a 0.8 per cent return on its opening Net Asset Value of 57.95 pence, compared to a 0.1 per cent rise in the FTSE Small Cap. The Total Return at 30 September 2023 was up 0.45 pence at 143.15 pence per ordinary share.

Investments

We are continuing to see promising potential new investments, as well as opportunities to deploy funds into the existing portfolio to help our companies accelerate their growth plans. During the quarter, £1.6 million was invested into GEEIQ, a data and market intelligence platform in the gaming space, and a further £0.2 million was invested into portfolio company Elucidat.

Following the quarter end, follow-on investments of £0.5 million into Force24 and £0.3 million into Vuealta have been completed, taking the total invested in the current financial year to £10.0 million, following the £16.3 million invested in 2022, with a strong pipeline of opportunities currently under review.

Realisations

Post-period end, in November 2023, BSC2 exited its investment in E2E, a consultancy in the satellite industry, for £1.4 million, representing a 2.5x return on the company's cost. Also in November, the investment in MacroArt, a large scale branding and signage specialist, was realised for £1.0 million, representing a 2.0x return on cost for BSC2. These were both pleasing outcomes following challenging hold periods, and reflect the ethos of both YFM and BSC2 working hard to generate positive returns from all of their investments.

Dividends

An interim dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share was paid on 3 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 6 October 2023, taking cumulative dividends paid in the year to 5.25 pence, a yield of 8.5 per cent on the NAV at the beginning of the year.

Regulatory Developments

In the Autumn Statement on 22 November 2023, the Government announced it would extend the sunset clause currently in place for Venture Capital Trusts until April 2035, and that it would include legislation to achieve this in the next Finance Bill.

Fundraising

The BSC VCTs invest in growing businesses located across the UK from YFM's five regional offices. YFM has invested heavily in its new deal capability, and this, as well as increased demand for equity investment provided by Venture Capital Trusts, has seen the BSC VCTs deploy c.£66 million over the last two years.

To meet the growing demand for further and new investment and ongoing cashflow requirements, the BSC VCTs are currently raising £65 million, with the option of a £25 million over-allotment facility of new investment funds, to take advantage of the high level and quality of investment opportunities available throughout the UK regions.

At the time of writing applications of c.£60 million have been received, of which c.£24 million relate to BSC2, and the BSC VCTs have announced that the full £25 million over-allotment facility will be utilised. The first allotment of £30 million of gross proceeds will take place between 29 and 31 January 2024. The second and final allotment will take place in early April 2024.

Investment Week Awards

In November we were thrilled with BSC2's award of Investment Company of the year in the VCT Generalist category of the Investment Week Awards 2023.

Investor Workshop

We were delighted to welcome around 150 shareholders to the recent online workshop, held on 27 November. Attendees heard from the CEO's of two BSC2 portfolio companies, DrDoctor and Traveltek, as well as receiving an update from the YFM team.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Eamon Nolan Managing Partner, YFM Equity Partners

