British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc (BSC2)
Investor update
Winter 2023
The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio by investing in a variety of UK businesses spanning both established and emerging industries, all of which demonstrate potential for growth and innovation in their products and services.
Dear Shareholder
We are pleased to provide an update on the progress of British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc (BSC2).
Performance
In the quarter to 30 September 2023, BSC2 generated a 0.8 per cent return on its opening Net Asset Value of 57.95 pence, compared to a 0.1 per cent rise in the FTSE Small Cap. The Total Return at 30 September 2023 was up 0.45 pence at 143.15 pence per ordinary share.
Investments
We are continuing to see promising potential new investments, as well as opportunities to deploy funds into the existing portfolio to help our companies accelerate their growth plans. During the quarter, £1.6 million was invested into GEEIQ, a data and market intelligence platform in the gaming space, and a further £0.2 million was invested into portfolio company Elucidat.
Following the quarter end, follow-on investments of £0.5 million into Force24 and £0.3 million into Vuealta have been completed, taking the total invested in the current financial year to £10.0 million, following the £16.3 million invested in 2022, with a strong pipeline of opportunities currently under review.
Realisations
Post-period end, in November 2023, BSC2 exited its investment in E2E, a consultancy in the satellite industry, for £1.4 million, representing a 2.5x return on the company's cost. Also in November, the investment in MacroArt, a large scale branding and signage specialist, was realised for £1.0 million, representing a 2.0x return on cost for BSC2. These were both pleasing outcomes following challenging hold periods, and reflect the ethos of both YFM and BSC2 working hard to generate positive returns from all of their investments.
Dividends
An interim dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share was paid on 3 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 6 October 2023, taking cumulative dividends paid in the year to 5.25 pence, a yield of 8.5 per cent on the NAV at the beginning of the year.
Regulatory Developments
In the Autumn Statement on 22 November 2023, the Government announced it would extend the sunset clause currently in place for Venture Capital Trusts until April 2035, and that it would include legislation to achieve this in the next Finance Bill.
Fundraising
The BSC VCTs invest in growing businesses located across the UK from YFM's five regional offices. YFM has invested heavily in its new deal capability, and this, as well as increased demand for equity investment provided by Venture Capital Trusts, has seen the BSC VCTs deploy c.£66 million over the last two years.
To meet the growing demand for further and new investment and ongoing cashflow requirements, the BSC VCTs are currently raising £65 million, with the option of a £25 million over-allotment facility of new investment funds, to take advantage of the high level and quality of investment opportunities available throughout the UK regions.
At the time of writing applications of c.£60 million have been received, of which c.£24 million relate to BSC2, and the BSC VCTs have announced that the full £25 million over-allotment facility will be utilised. The first allotment of £30 million of gross proceeds will take place between 29 and 31 January 2024. The second and final allotment will take place in early April 2024.
Investment Week Awards
In November we were thrilled with BSC2's award of Investment Company of the year in the VCT Generalist category of the Investment Week Awards 2023.
Investor Workshop
We were delighted to welcome around 150 shareholders to the recent online workshop, held on 27 November. Attendees heard from the CEO's of two BSC2 portfolio companies, DrDoctor and Traveltek, as well as receiving an update from the YFM team.
Thank you again for your continued support.
Eamon Nolan Managing Partner, YFM Equity Partners
Past performance is no guide to future performance and the value of an investment in British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.
bscfunds.com
Transforming small businesses
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc
Investor Update Winter 2023
Sector: Application Software
Location: East Kilbride
Deal type: Growth capital
Investment date(s): 2016, 2018, 2019
Website: traveltek.com
"YFM are an incredibly proactive and forward thinking organisation, who support and empower their management teams to get on and 'do the job'. YFM identified an opportunity to accelerate the growth in Traveltek, both in the UK and now globally. I am personally incredibly excited about the next chapter and look forward to working with YFM to create optimum value for its stakeholders and investors."
BSC2 Investment Rate Of Return
Annualised rate of return per annum over
10, 5, 3, 2 and 1 year periods* to 30 September 2023.
15%
14.8%
10%
9.7%
5%
6.2%
5.9%
4.2%
0%
10 yrs
5 yrs
3 yrs
2 yrs
1yr
*Excluding all tax reliefs
139.5
142.6
143.15
121.7
125.0
61.6
58.4
61.5
55.2 55.0
78.0
81.0
84.75
66.5 70.0
2019
2020
2021
2022
30 Sep 2023
Total Return (pps)
NAV (pps)
Cumulative dividends (pps)
As at 31 December unless otherwise stated
REGISTER REMINDER : DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP TO THE HUB
Following the Company's change of share registrar last year to The City Partnership (UK) Limited (City), all shareholders were issued with unique CIN numbers and an Investor Access Token which were needed to register for a new account on the Shareholder Hub. If you haven't already done so, you can register for the Hub by visiting https://bsc-funds.cityhub.uk.com/ and clicking on the Register tab. If you are a shareholder in both BSC2 and BSC you will need to enter a relevant Investor Access Token for each VCT. If you have any problems and/or you need a new Access Token, then City will be able to assist. Their telephone number is 01484 240910 or you can email them at registrars@city.uk.com
The Hub is an on-demand online tool that allows you to:
- View your shareholding and associated indicative valuation
- View your transaction history, share certificate details and dividend information
- Change your personal details as held on the register (including your address, email and bank account details)
- Select how you wish to receive shareholder communications
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc
Investor Update Winter 2023
Portfolio Update
The quarter to 30 September 2023 continued to show underlying growth for many of the services and products offered by our companies and delivered a gain of £1.3 million (after adjusting for additions and disposals) of which £0.7 million came from Unbiased, with a further £0.4 million from E2E and MacroArt which were realised shortly after the quarter end, with proceeds received in line with the respective valuations at 30 September.
Unaudited
Valuation
Unaudited
Cumulative
investment
gains (losses)
investment
% of net
valuation at
Proceeds
Additions
including profits
valuation at
Company
Website
30 Jun 2023
on disposal
30 Sep 2023
asset value of
£000
£000
£000
£000
£000
£133.5m
Matillion
matillion.com
21,022
-
-
292
21,314
16.0%
Unbiased
unbiased.co.uk
7,008
-
-
700
7,708
21.7%
Outpost
outpost-vfx.com
5,786
-
-
171
5,957
26.2%
DisplayPlan
displayplan.com
4,754
-
-
(117)
4,637
29.7%
Elucidat
elucidat.com
4,151
-
200
(21)
4,330
32.9%
Wooshii
wooshii.com
4,654
-
-
(650)
4,004
35.9%
Force24
force24.co.uk
3,172
-
-
23
3,195
38.3%
ACC Aviation
accaviation.com
2,741
-
-
208
2,949
40.5%
Vypr
vyprclients.com
2,772
-
-
(26)
2,746
42.6%
Quality Clouds
qualityclouds.com
2,688
-
-
(60)
2,628
44.5%
Top 10 total
58,748
-
200
520
59,468
44.5%
Remainder of unquoted portfolio
30,426
-
1,572
808
32,806
69.1%
Total portfolio
89,174
-
1,772
1,328
92,274
69.1%
Portfolio at a Glance
Industry Sector (%)
Age Of Investment (%)
Value Compared to Cost (%)
Investment Instrument (%)
P L
Data: 29%
Less than 1 year: 14%
Value above cost: 89%
Ordinary shares: 93%
Application Software: 20%
1 - 3 years: 19%
At cost: 7%
P
Preference shares
7%
Tech-enabled Services: 17%
3 - 5 years: 25%
Value below cost: 4%
L
Loan
New Media: 11%
5+ years: 42%
Business Services: 10%
Cloud & DevOps: 8%
Retail & Brands: 4%
Data source: Based on BSC2 Valuations at 30 September 2023
Other: 1%
bscfunds.com
Transforming small businesses
British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc
Investor Update Winter 2023
Key Dates
2023
2024
2024
2024
27 November
29-31January
2-4 April
June
End of
End of
Half
Shareholder
Year
First allotment
Final allotment
First quarter
Third
workshop
of shares
First
of shares
results
Year
Quarter
webinar
End
under Offers
Quarter
under Offers
announced
End
30 Sep
31 Dec
31 Mar
30 Jun
2023
2023
2024
2024
November
March
13 June
20 June
2023
2024
2024
2024
Third quarter
Year end
AGM
Shareholder
results
results
workshop
announced
announced
For your Records - Dividends and Dates
The table below displays the dates when BSC2 dividends have been, or will be paid, and we hope you find it useful in keeping and checking your records.
Date paid
Pence per share
Date paid
Pence per share
Date paid
Pence per share
Cumulative to 31 December 2010
26.00
28
September 2015
2.00
12
May 2020
2.00
21
September 2020
10
June 2011
2.00
9 May 2016
2.50
1.50
5
March 2021
8
September 2011
2.00
26
September 2016
2.00
1.50
25
October 2021
22
May 2012
2.00
12
May 2017
1.50
1.50
26
October 2012
2.50
29
September 2017
1.50
16
November 2021
5.00
5
June 2013
2.50
11
May 2018
1.50
6
May 2022
1.50
3
October 2022
27
September 2013
2.00
28
September 2018
1.50
1.50
30
June 2014
2.50
15
February 2019
5.00
11
January 2023
2.25
26
June 2023
7
October 2014
2.00
10
May 2019
1.50
1.50
Cumulative to 30 September 2023
84.75
8
June 2015
2.50
13
September 2019
1.50
3
November 2023
1.50
Important notice
This Investor Update is for information only. It has been provided to help you understand how the fund is invested and performing. It is not an offer to invest in
the Company and should not be used for making investment decisions. Please contact your financial adviser if you require further explanation or advice.
Past performance is no guide to future performance and the value of an investment in British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc ("the Company") may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.
Nothing within this Investor Update should be construed as investment, tax, legal or other advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances, and may be subject to change in the future.
This Investor Update has been issued by YFM Private Equity Limited ("YFM"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 122120). YFM is the Fund Manager to the Company. YFM Private Equity Limited is ultimately owned by YFM Equity Partners LLP which is registered in England and Wales No: OC384467. Registered Office: 5th Floor, Valiant Building, 14 South Parade, Leeds LS1 5QS.
Contact us
Please call or email for further information on any shareholder issue, including switching to direct dividend payments, and for more details on the shareholder workshop.
● Dividends
Tracey Nice
● Registrar
Investor Relations Manager
● General
0113 261 6478 or 07500 330986
tracey.nice@yfmep.com
bscfunds.com
bscfunds.com
Transforming small businesses
