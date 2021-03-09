Log in
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC

(BSC)
British Smaller VCT 2 : 03 March 2021 - Offer closed to further applications

03/09/2021 | 10:27am EST
3 March 2021

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc

Close of Offer by British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc to Further Applications

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc announces that its offer for subscription to raise up to £7,050,000, pursuant to an offer document issued on 2 February 2021, is now fully subscribed and closed to further applications.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK version of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

David Hall Alex CollinsYFM Private Equity Limited Tel: 0113 244 1000

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: 0207 886 2767

Disclaimer

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 6,27 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
Net income 2019 4,54 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
Net cash 2019 23,9 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 2,88%
Capitalization 65,5 M 90,5 M 91,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,65x
EV / Sales 2019 7,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC
Duration : Period :
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Charles Waller Chairman
Roger Steven McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Lawson Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC5.39%91
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.67%106 685
UBS GROUP AG18.64%56 160
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.4.20%44 823
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.52%40 097
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.08%39 549
