Britvic : £8 million project to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions by 50% at London factory

Leading soft drinks business, Britvic, is redoubling its efforts to cut carbon emissions and save energy - with £8 million of investment to improve efficiency at its London factory.

The project, which kicks off this year at its Beckton site, will see the installation of a new heat recovery system - cutting factory emissions by an estimated 1,200 tonnes annually - equivalent to the annual energy usage of around 500 UK homes.

Part funded by a £4.4 million government grant from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the new heat recovery system will see the soft drink manufacturer switching its heating from natural gas boilers to carbon free heat extractors.

Nigel Paine, Supply Chain Director, added: "At our Beckton site we produce 2,000 drinks every minute - including many of the nation's favourites such as Robinsons, Tango and Pepsi MAX. We are constantly looking at ways to improve the way we create these products and I'm delighted that, as well as our own funds, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be supporting us too. It means we can continue to supply the nation with great tasting drinks, while reducing our carbon footprint."

With the help of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, this heat recovery system will take waste heat recovered from our existing systems, increase the temperature and redistribute it around the site using a new low temperature hot water network, replacing our carbon intensive steam system. This will decarbonise 50% of the site's heat demand by shifting its heat source away from fossil fuels.

Sarah Webster, Director of Sustainable Business, at Britvic, said: "This major investment represents a significant milestone in our journey to reduce our scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions in service of our science-based targets, and our Healthier People Healthier Planet sustainability strategy. The support from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been integral to making this happen and it re-enforces our view that collaboration and partnership is critical to developing long-lasting meaningful solutions to protect the planet."

With the project set to commence at the end of 2023, the move is a huge step towards Britvic's commitment to reduce its direct emissions by 50% by 2025 and to be net zero target by 2050, verified by the Science Based Target initiative. Britvic is making good progress having reduced its direct carbon emissions by 34% since 2017.

About the data

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reports that the UK's total residential emissions equate to 68.1 million tonnes of CO2. To calculate the average household emissions, this is divided by the number of UK households, 28.1 million, as reported by the ONS. This means that a UK households average annual emission equates to 2.42 tonnes.

The equivalent annual energy usage for UK households compared to the reduction in CO2 due to the introduction of a heat recovery system at the Beckton factory is calculated by dividing the total CO2 saving at the site, 1,200, by the average UK annual household emissions, 2.42.