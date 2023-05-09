Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:51:54 2023-05-09 am EDT
929.50 GBX   -0.69%
08:38aBritvic : £8 million project to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions by 50% at London factory
PU
12:02aHeineken, Britvic, Others to Receive UK Funding to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
MT
05/04Mollie Stoker to Join Britvic plc as General Counsel and Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britvic : £8 million project to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions by 50% at London factory

05/09/2023 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading soft drinks business, Britvic, is redoubling its efforts to cut carbon emissions and save energy - with £8 million of investment to improve efficiency at its London factory.

The project, which kicks off this year at its Beckton site, will see the installation of a new heat recovery system - cutting factory emissions by an estimated 1,200 tonnes annually - equivalent to the annual energy usage of around 500 UK homes.

Part funded by a £4.4 million government grant from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the new heat recovery system will see the soft drink manufacturer switching its heating from natural gas boilers to carbon free heat extractors.

Nigel Paine, Supply Chain Director, added: "At our Beckton site we produce 2,000 drinks every minute - including many of the nation's favourites such as Robinsons, Tango and Pepsi MAX. We are constantly looking at ways to improve the way we create these products and I'm delighted that, as well as our own funds, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be supporting us too. It means we can continue to supply the nation with great tasting drinks, while reducing our carbon footprint."

With the help of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, this heat recovery system will take waste heat recovered from our existing systems, increase the temperature and redistribute it around the site using a new low temperature hot water network, replacing our carbon intensive steam system. This will decarbonise 50% of the site's heat demand by shifting its heat source away from fossil fuels.

Sarah Webster, Director of Sustainable Business, at Britvic, said: "This major investment represents a significant milestone in our journey to reduce our scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions in service of our science-based targets, and our Healthier People Healthier Planet sustainability strategy. The support from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been integral to making this happen and it re-enforces our view that collaboration and partnership is critical to developing long-lasting meaningful solutions to protect the planet."

With the project set to commence at the end of 2023, the move is a huge step towards Britvic's commitment to reduce its direct emissions by 50% by 2025 and to be net zero target by 2050, verified by the Science Based Target initiative. Britvic is making good progress having reduced its direct carbon emissions by 34% since 2017.

For further information please contact:

pressoffice@britvic.com
britvic@headlandconsultancy.com

About the data

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reports that the UK's total residential emissions equate to 68.1 million tonnes of CO2. To calculate the average household emissions, this is divided by the number of UK households, 28.1 million, as reported by the ONS. This means that a UK households average annual emission equates to 2.42 tonnes.

The equivalent annual energy usage for UK households compared to the reduction in CO2 due to the introduction of a heat recovery system at the Beckton factory is calculated by dividing the total CO2 saving at the site, 1,200, by the average UK annual household emissions, 2.42.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 12:37:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRITVIC PLC
08:38aBritvic : £8 million project to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions by 50% ..
PU
12:02aHeineken, Britvic, Others to Receive UK Funding to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
MT
05/04Mollie Stoker to Join Britvic plc as General Counsel and Company Secretary
CI
05/03Britvic : Mollie Stoker to join Britvic plc as General Counsel and Company Secretary
PU
05/02Britvic : Robinsons expands its Benefits range to cater to growing health trend
PU
04/20Britvic : bids fond farewell to Matt Barwell and welcomes Cindy Tervoort as new CMO
PU
04/14Britain's getting Tango'd all over again
AQ
04/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
04/13HSBC lifts housebuilders; Peel cuts Britvic
AN
04/13US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed as Fed Rate Hike Fears to Weigh on Stocks
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 736 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2023 137 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2023 518 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 2 418 M 3 054 M 3 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 346
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 936,00 GBX
Average target price 929,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Louise Napier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Patrick Daly Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman-Designate
Sudeep Shetty Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC20.46%3 054
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY0.64%276 427
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-6.81%46 114
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.87%16 952
COCA-COLA HELLENIC27.72%11 717
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED10.12%11 567
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer