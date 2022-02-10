Britvic : Aqua Libra adds sparkle with Blood Orange & Mango flavour

Britvic is adding some sparkle to the new year with the addition of a Blood Orange & Mango flavour to its Aqua Libra range of infused sparkling waters. Available from 10th February 2022, the best-performing infused sparkling water brand[1] aims to support retailers in offering consumers more choice within the flavoured water segment, catering to the growing proportion of health-conscious consumers.

Containing no sugar, no calories and nothing artificial, Aqua Libra is perfectly placed to meet consumer demand for healthier soft drink options. The health trend continues to accelerate across categories[2], with 26% of shoppers avoiding products with artificial sweeteners (+2% versus 2018[3]). The new flavour, joining Raspberry & Blackcurrant and Cucumber, Mint & Lime in the existing line up, plays perfectly into this consumer trend of adopting a healthier, more natural approach to their lifestyle, while offering consumers more variety.

Ben Parker, at home commercial director at Britvic, comments: "With many flexing their work patterns, shoppers have been enjoying more drinks at home, which means they are likely to be looking for different soft drink options to keep their consumption varied. 65% of infused water value sales are in multipack formats[4], and with Aqua Libra's Blood Orange & Mango being available in packs of four and 24, this will help retailers capitalise on the at-home occasion. The launch and multipack options will offer consumers the opportunity to stock up on a variety of their favourite flavours, helping increase sales while also expanding the brand's target audience by offering more choice".

Aqua Libra Blood Orange & Mango will land in stores from February this year and will be available in single 330ml cans with an MRSP of £1, multipacks of four at an MRSP of £3.00 and packs of 24 at an MRSP of £15.96. The new flavour will be available in recyclable cans with a cardboard sleeve for multipacks.

