Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:35:15 am
916 GBX   -0.54%
11:53aBRITVIC : Aqua Libra adds sparkle with Blood Orange & Mango flavour
PU
02/04Berenberg Lifts Britvic PT, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/03MARKETMIND : More than four
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britvic : Aqua Libra adds sparkle with Blood Orange & Mango flavour

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Britvic is adding some sparkle to the new year with the addition of a Blood Orange & Mango flavour to its Aqua Libra range of infused sparkling waters. Available from 10th February 2022, the best-performing infused sparkling water brand[1] aims to support retailers in offering consumers more choice within the flavoured water segment, catering to the growing proportion of health-conscious consumers.

Containing no sugar, no calories and nothing artificial, Aqua Libra is perfectly placed to meet consumer demand for healthier soft drink options. The health trend continues to accelerate across categories[2], with 26% of shoppers avoiding products with artificial sweeteners (+2% versus 2018[3]). The new flavour, joining Raspberry & Blackcurrant and Cucumber, Mint & Lime in the existing line up, plays perfectly into this consumer trend of adopting a healthier, more natural approach to their lifestyle, while offering consumers more variety.

Ben Parker, at home commercial director at Britvic, comments: "With many flexing their work patterns, shoppers have been enjoying more drinks at home, which means they are likely to be looking for different soft drink options to keep their consumption varied. 65% of infused water value sales are in multipack formats[4], and with Aqua Libra's Blood Orange & Mango being available in packs of four and 24, this will help retailers capitalise on the at-home occasion. The launch and multipack options will offer consumers the opportunity to stock up on a variety of their favourite flavours, helping increase sales while also expanding the brand's target audience by offering more choice".

Aqua Libra Blood Orange & Mango will land in stores from February this year and will be available in single 330ml cans with an MRSP of £1, multipacks of four at an MRSP of £3.00 and packs of 24 at an MRSP of £15.96. The new flavour will be available in recyclable cans with a cardboard sleeve for multipacks.

-ENDS-

[1] NielsenIQ RMS, Total Coverage, Value Sales of Infused Sparkling Water Brands - Britvic Defined - within Water Plus, 12 week data w/e 25.12.21

[2] Mintel - Wellness Trends To Watch In 2021 - January 2021

[3] Mintel - Attitudes Towards Healthy Eating - UK - February 2021

[4] NielsenIQ RMS, Total Coverage, Flavoured Water, Infused Brands only - Britvic Defined - Value Sales, 12 week data w/e 25.12.21

Contact:

For further press information, please contact the Britvic team at Cirkle.

Email:britvic@cirkle.com

Tel: 01494 731 750

All reader enquiries should be directed to: Customer Services, Britvic Soft Drinks on 0345 7581781

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITVIC PLC
11:53aBRITVIC : Aqua Libra adds sparkle with Blood Orange & Mango flavour
PU
02/04Berenberg Lifts Britvic PT, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
02/03MARKETMIND : More than four
RE
02/01BRITVIC : Elly Tomlins announced as new Chief People Officer
PU
01/28Britvic posts boosted revenue amid warnings of cross business price hikes
AQ
01/27BRITVIC : 2022 Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/27BRITVIC : Q1 Trading Statement to 31 December 2021
PU
01/27Britvic Warns of Inflationary Pressures After Fiscal Q1 Revenue Growth
MT
01/27BRITVIC : Q1 trading statement 2022
PU
01/27Britvic plc Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended 31 December 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 522 M 2 063 M 2 063 M
Net income 2022 137 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 481 M 652 M 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 2 461 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 210
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 921,00 GBX
Average target price 1 000,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rosemary Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Philip McHoul Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Euan Angus Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC0.11%3 335
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY4.71%263 657
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.94%54 847
COCA-COLA HBC AG-1.49%12 481
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED9.62%12 205
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.53%10 361