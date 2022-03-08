Britvic : CFO Joanne Wilson launches female mentorship programme

New programme will support 40 women in management across British, Irish and French markets

Aims to coach women through workshops and mentorship initiatives to support future career growth

The Group continues to look for new ways to support gender equality across the business

As the world marks International Women's Day, soft drinks company Britvic is taking decisive action to empower its women with the launch of an international mentorship programme.

Led by Britvic's Chief Financial Officer, Joanne Wilson, the nine-month programme will initially see 40 women in management from across the business' British, Irish and French markets, tackle the barriers to promotion and, in line with the theme for International Women's Day, help #BreakTheBias.

With women promoted at a lower rate than men and underrepresented within leadership generally, just 18% of financial directors in the FTSE 250 are women. The comprehensive course consists of workshops on topics including finance, leadership and psychometric profiling, supported by coaching, mentorship, networking and practical projects.

Through the programme, employees will work collaboratively with teams across Britvic, including the company's diversity and inclusion networks, to identify and address any process-based or cultural barriers that may limit progression.

This new mentorship initiative will form part of Britvic's broader Healthier People strategy, supporting colleagues across the business and helping them achieve their best. Britvic's actions in the area of gender equality are also aided by the expertise of our women's network, B-Empowered, which is focused on supporting, developing, retaining and empowering great female talent within the business.

Commenting on the launch of the programme,

Joanne Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, said: "The launch of the women's mentorship programme is a fantastic example of how we at Britvic are supporting and developing our female colleagues. We know that female representation at senior levels has lagged that in middle management and we are keen to get to a 50/50 gender split at senior leadership level by 2025.

"This mentorship programme aims to tackle the challenge head on with the aim of bringing about gender equality at every level of leadership."

Madeleine Prince, Head of Supplier Sustainability, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to understand more about the barriers women tend to face at work and how we can overcome these as aspiring future female leaders. I am especially looking forward to the unique peer mentoring opportunity this programme is offering, where I will be coached to become an effective mentor to other women.

"I am proud to work for a company that takes gender equality seriously in promoting the development of its female talent. As a member of Britvic's gender equality network, B-Empowered, I feel empowered to bring my best, authentic self to a company which actively encourages a diverse workforce and clearly respects the benefits it can provide."

Pinky Lilani CBE DL, Founder & Chair of Women of the Future Programme, said: "Congratulations to Britvic on the launch of its women's mentorship programme. We have seen first-hand, through the Women of the Future Programme, the positive impact of networking and mentoring relationships for employees in organisations. These relationships provide support and guidance but also critically they empower mentees. The conversations and connections that they enable have a lasting impact.

"I would like to thank Britvic for its support and engagement in our campaigns."