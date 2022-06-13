Britvic : CIO Sudeep Shetty appointed to Executive in new Chief Information and Transformation Officer role

Britvic expands Executive team with new CITO role

Sudeep Shetty, previously Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), appointed

New role responsible for the delivery of future technological and digital change

Britvic is pleased to announce that current Group CIO Sudeep Shetty, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Information and Transformation Officer, joining the Executive team with immediate effect.

Sudeep joined Britvic in 2016 as IT Transformation Director, before becoming Chief Technology Officer in 2018 and CIO in 2020. Prior to joining Britvic, Sudeep led an international business transformation programme for J.P. Morgan, supported M&S on its e-commerce transformation programme and led the creation of digital consumer experiences for both Selfridges and Jack Wills.

In his time as Britvic CIO, Sudeep has overseen several crucial projects, including the creation of Britvic's technology investment roadmap and the delivery of the company's commercial, procurement and customer relationship management transformation programmes. These projects have contributed to Britvic's overarching growth strategy, giving instant access to real-time data, and enabling Britvic to better partner with customers and anticipate consumers' needs.

In his newly expanded role, Sudeep will retain responsibility for IT, data and analytics, while leading cross-business unit transformation programmes vital for the business' strategic growth. Sudeep will also lead a department focused on the delivery of future technological and digital change.

His appointment reflects Britvic's ongoing ambition to become the most dynamic soft drinks business and the important role technology and data play in creating a better tomorrow.

CEO Simon Litherland said: "I am delighted to welcome Sudeep to the Executive team and would like to congratulate him on his new appointment. Data, technology and digital infrastructure is of growing importance in all parts of our business, and the depth of Sudeep's knowledge and experience at Britvic makes him the perfect candidate for this new role. The whole Executive team and I are looking forward to working with him even more closely as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

Commenting on his new role, Sudeep Shetty said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Executive team at Britvic. Having been part of Britvic for over six years, I have seen first-hand the importance of digital capabilities and data in anticipating customer needs and delivering a seamless digital experience. I am looking forward to continuing to grow and improve the role it has in the business to help us continue to deliver for our people and our customers."