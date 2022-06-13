Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32 2022-06-13 am EDT
799.00 GBX   -1.11%
06/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : ECB's rate hike spooks investors
06/09Morgan Stanley Upgrades Britvic to Overweight From Equalweight, Cuts PT
MT
06/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britvic : CIO Sudeep Shetty appointed to Executive in new Chief Information and Transformation Officer role

06/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Britvic expands Executive team with new CITO role
  • Sudeep Shetty, previously Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), appointed
  • New role responsible for the delivery of future technological and digital change

Britvic is pleased to announce that current Group CIO Sudeep Shetty, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Information and Transformation Officer, joining the Executive team with immediate effect.

Sudeep joined Britvic in 2016 as IT Transformation Director, before becoming Chief Technology Officer in 2018 and CIO in 2020. Prior to joining Britvic, Sudeep led an international business transformation programme for J.P. Morgan, supported M&S on its e-commerce transformation programme and led the creation of digital consumer experiences for both Selfridges and Jack Wills.

In his time as Britvic CIO, Sudeep has overseen several crucial projects, including the creation of Britvic's technology investment roadmap and the delivery of the company's commercial, procurement and customer relationship management transformation programmes. These projects have contributed to Britvic's overarching growth strategy, giving instant access to real-time data, and enabling Britvic to better partner with customers and anticipate consumers' needs.

In his newly expanded role, Sudeep will retain responsibility for IT, data and analytics, while leading cross-business unit transformation programmes vital for the business' strategic growth. Sudeep will also lead a department focused on the delivery of future technological and digital change.

His appointment reflects Britvic's ongoing ambition to become the most dynamic soft drinks business and the important role technology and data play in creating a better tomorrow.

CEO Simon Litherland said: "I am delighted to welcome Sudeep to the Executive team and would like to congratulate him on his new appointment. Data, technology and digital infrastructure is of growing importance in all parts of our business, and the depth of Sudeep's knowledge and experience at Britvic makes him the perfect candidate for this new role. The whole Executive team and I are looking forward to working with him even more closely as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

Commenting on his new role, Sudeep Shetty said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Executive team at Britvic. Having been part of Britvic for over six years, I have seen first-hand the importance of digital capabilities and data in anticipating customer needs and delivering a seamless digital experience. I am looking forward to continuing to grow and improve the role it has in the business to help us continue to deliver for our people and our customers."

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITVIC PLC
06/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : ECB's rate hike spooks investors
06/09Morgan Stanley Upgrades Britvic to Overweight From Equalweight, Cuts PT
MT
06/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
06/08BRITVIC : Transactions in own shares
PU
05/30BRITVIC : Transactions in own securities
PU
05/26BRITVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/25BRITVIC : Transactions in own shares
PU
05/23Britvic plc announces an Equity Buyback for 26,736,653 shares, representing 10% of its ..
CI
05/18J2O maker Britvic vows to buy back £75m worth of shares as profits soar
AQ
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Britvic plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 575 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2022 133 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 498 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 2 159 M 2 659 M 2 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 210
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 808,00 GBX
Average target price 968,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rosemary Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Euan Angus Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sue Michelle Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC-12.17%2 659
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.72%266 214
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-3.72%50 344
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.06%11 187
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED16.59%11 168
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED9.58%8 647