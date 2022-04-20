Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/20 05:11:51 am EDT
822.75 GBX   +0.15%
04:55aBRITVIC : Celebrity chef Ravneet Gill announced as new face of Plenish plant-based milks and juices
PU
04/05BRITVIC BLOG : Plenish's Kara Rosen reflects on B Corp month
PU
04/05BRITVIC BLOG : Kara Rosen on celebrating B Corp month
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britvic : Celebrity chef Ravneet Gill announced as new face of Plenish plant-based milks and juices

04/20/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ravneet Gill, Le Cordon Bleu chef, author and presenter has become the new face of Plenish, famous for their award winning and organic plant-based milks, juices and shots made using only the finest, all-natural ingredients. Plenish's brand refresh and premium new packaging launches in partnership with Ravneet, to bring her culinary expertise and showcase to consumers how to champion the best ingredients in everyday vegan baking.

With 1 in 3 Britons drinking plant-based milks (Mintel 2021), their popularity has grown exponentially. Plenish want to show just how easy it is to incorporate their great taste, natural and quality milks into delicious recipes. Ravneet uses Plenish's organic plant-based milk range to create simple and moreish vegan desserts and will be sharing her key tips for consumers to follow along and recreate.

Plenish has grown from the UK's first cold-pressed juice company, hand-making organic drinks in founder Kara Rosen's kitchen, to one of the market leaders in the sector. Their plant-based milks range use just 3 natural ingredients with never any oils, gums or flavourings and are the ideal way to create delicious and healthy meals. Ravneet's recipes will be inspired by the simplicity of the Plenish milks for a 'Less is Moreish' approach and will be available for everyone to enjoy across the Plenish website, social channels and Ravneet's social channels. Ravneet's enthusiasm for creating delicious food made with only the highest quality ingredients combined with Plenish's collection of products make this the perfect partnership.

As the UK's first carbon negative drinks brand to be certified by the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative, Plenish's mission is to inspire consumers to make a positive change for themselves as well as a healthier world. Although the packaging has shifted to an indulgent and premium aesthetic the same great taste remains and all bottles remain recyclable and made with 100% recycled materials.

Ravneet Gill, Brand Ambassador of Plenish said: "I'm all about using the best ingredients you can get your hands on - and so are Plenish - so it was only natural to collaborate on a series of simply delicious recipes. You can do so much more with plant-based milks in your home cooking."

Kara Rosen, Founder of Plenish said: "We're delighted to be collaborating with Ravneet Gill to introduce millions of people to the new look Plenish. Ravneet is a long-time fan of the brand and she shares our belief that the best recipes are made using the finest ingredients - if you've got those, you don't need much more. We hope these amazing recipes will show everyone how doing something good for yourself and the planet can be simply delicious!"

In 2021, Plenish was acquired by Britvic, joining the soft drink company's portfolio of market-leading brands and strengthening the Group's offering in the fast-growing plant-based segment.

Please visit www.plenishdrinks.com to learn how to make a Vegan Edition of Ravneet's famous Lazy Person's Cake as well as the mouth watering Almond Cake and Strawberry & Almond Ice Cream recipes. Plenish is available right now to purchase from Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's and online at Plenish Drinks.

Notes to editors:

For further information, images and samples please contact:

India Laidlaw at Bacchus Agency
Email: india@bacchus.agency
www.plenishdrinks.com
@plenishdrinks (Instagram / Twitter)
Facebook.com/Plenishdrinks

About Plenish

Plenish is a plant-based pioneer that has dedicated the last decade to the pursuit of perfect ingredients, untampered with. Since launching the UK's first cold-pressed juice range back in 2012, they've expanded into plant-based milks and immunity boosting juices shots that are now sold in thousands of stores across the country. All their products are made with only the finest organic ingredients and absolutely no additives - a pure and simple philosophy that has remained at the heart of the brand no matter how fast it's grown. Plenish is also a B Corp Company and the only UK drinks brand to be certified carbon negative by the UN.

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRITVIC PLC
04:55aBRITVIC : Celebrity chef Ravneet Gill announced as new face of Plenish plant-based milks a..
PU
04/05BRITVIC BLOG : Plenish's Kara Rosen reflects on B Corp month
PU
04/05BRITVIC BLOG : Kara Rosen on celebrating B Corp month
PU
04/01BRITVIC : Robinsons expands its Fruit Creations range alongside brand refresh
PU
03/31BRITVIC : mixers introduces fruity twist with pink Raspberry Tonic
PU
03/30BRITVIC : Robinsons ready to drink launches new Blackberry & Blueberry flavour
PU
03/28BRITVIC : Block Listing Application
PU
03/24BRITVIC : Rockstar updates core energy drinks range with HFSS-compliant liquids
PU
03/23BRITVIC : A Working Well blog post from Wendy Staples this Neurodiversity Celebration Week
PU
03/23BRITVIC : Rockstar cut calories with range reformulation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 529 M 1 988 M 1 988 M
Net income 2022 136 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2022 484 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 2 195 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 210
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 821,50 GBX
Average target price 974,59 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rosemary Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Philip McHoul Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Euan Angus Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC-10.71%2 854
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY9.90%279 378
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-0.22%52 160
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED16.59%11 824
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.64%11 169
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED2.93%8 189