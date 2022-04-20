Britvic : Celebrity chef Ravneet Gill announced as new face of Plenish plant-based milks and juices

Ravneet Gill, Le Cordon Bleu chef, author and presenter has become the new face of Plenish, famous for their award winning and organic plant-based milks, juices and shots made using only the finest, all-natural ingredients. Plenish's brand refresh and premium new packaging launches in partnership with Ravneet, to bring her culinary expertise and showcase to consumers how to champion the best ingredients in everyday vegan baking.

With 1 in 3 Britons drinking plant-based milks (Mintel 2021), their popularity has grown exponentially. Plenish want to show just how easy it is to incorporate their great taste, natural and quality milks into delicious recipes. Ravneet uses Plenish's organic plant-based milk range to create simple and moreish vegan desserts and will be sharing her key tips for consumers to follow along and recreate.

Plenish has grown from the UK's first cold-pressed juice company, hand-making organic drinks in founder Kara Rosen's kitchen, to one of the market leaders in the sector. Their plant-based milks range use just 3 natural ingredients with never any oils, gums or flavourings and are the ideal way to create delicious and healthy meals. Ravneet's recipes will be inspired by the simplicity of the Plenish milks for a 'Less is Moreish' approach and will be available for everyone to enjoy across the Plenish website, social channels and Ravneet's social channels. Ravneet's enthusiasm for creating delicious food made with only the highest quality ingredients combined with Plenish's collection of products make this the perfect partnership.

As the UK's first carbon negative drinks brand to be certified by the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative, Plenish's mission is to inspire consumers to make a positive change for themselves as well as a healthier world. Although the packaging has shifted to an indulgent and premium aesthetic the same great taste remains and all bottles remain recyclable and made with 100% recycled materials.

Ravneet Gill, Brand Ambassador of Plenish said: "I'm all about using the best ingredients you can get your hands on - and so are Plenish - so it was only natural to collaborate on a series of simply delicious recipes. You can do so much more with plant-based milks in your home cooking."

Kara Rosen, Founder of Plenish said: "We're delighted to be collaborating with Ravneet Gill to introduce millions of people to the new look Plenish. Ravneet is a long-time fan of the brand and she shares our belief that the best recipes are made using the finest ingredients - if you've got those, you don't need much more. We hope these amazing recipes will show everyone how doing something good for yourself and the planet can be simply delicious!"

In 2021, Plenish was acquired by Britvic, joining the soft drink company's portfolio of market-leading brands and strengthening the Group's offering in the fast-growing plant-based segment.

Please visit www.plenishdrinks.com to learn how to make a Vegan Edition of Ravneet's famous Lazy Person's Cake as well as the mouth watering Almond Cake and Strawberry & Almond Ice Cream recipes. Plenish is available right now to purchase from Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's and online at Plenish Drinks.

About Plenish

Plenish is a plant-based pioneer that has dedicated the last decade to the pursuit of perfect ingredients, untampered with. Since launching the UK's first cold-pressed juice range back in 2012, they've expanded into plant-based milks and immunity boosting juices shots that are now sold in thousands of stores across the country. All their products are made with only the finest organic ingredients and absolutely no additives - a pure and simple philosophy that has remained at the heart of the brand no matter how fast it's grown. Plenish is also a B Corp Company and the only UK drinks brand to be certified carbon negative by the UN.