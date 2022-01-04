Britvic : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 31 December 2021 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using deductions from salary in each 4-week pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares").
The SIP trustees have allotted 16,384 Shares (13,250 partnership and 3,134 matching) on 31 December 2021 at an aggregate nominal value of £3,276.80.
The following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 931.0 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares set out against their names below:
Name
Role
Number of Shares
Number of Matching
purchased
Shares
Matt Barwell
PDMR
12
5
Paul Graham
PDMR
12
5
Simon Litherland
Executive Director
15
5
Steve Potts
PDMR
15
5
Joanne Wilson
Executive Director
15
5
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
Name
Number of
Name of
Number of
Total Shares
Percentage
Shares
Connected
Shares
of Issued
Person
Share
Capital
Matt Barwell
50,122
-
-
50,122
0.02%
Paul Graham
75,387
-
-
75,387
0.03%
Simon Litherland
363,478
-
-
363,478
0.14%
Steve Potts
52,218
-
-
52,218
0.02%
Joanne Wilson
23,759
-
-
23,759
0.01%
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Matt Barwell
Reason
for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Chief Marketing Officer, PDMR
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
931.0 pence
12 (Partnership shares)
0 pence
5 (Matching shares)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
17 shares
-
Price
£111.72
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2021/12/31
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Paul Graham
Reason
for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Managing Director - GB, PDMR
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
931.0 pence
12 (Partnership shares)
0 pence
5 (Matching shares)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
17 shares
-
Price
£111.72
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2021/12/31
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Simon Litherland
Reason
for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
931.0pence
15 (Partnership shares)
0 pence
5 (Matching shares)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
20 shares
-
Price
£139.65
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2021/12/31
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Steve Potts
Reason
for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Managing Director - Beyond the Bottle, PDMR
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
931.0 pence
15 (Partnership shares)
0 pence
5 (Matching shares)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
20 shares
-
Price
£139.65
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2021/12/31
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
