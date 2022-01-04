Log in
Britvic : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
Britvic plc

04 January 2022

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 31 December 2021 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using deductions from salary in each 4-week pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares").

  1. The SIP trustees have allotted 16,384 Shares (13,250 partnership and 3,134 matching) on 31 December 2021 at an aggregate nominal value of £3,276.80.
  2. The following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 931.0 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares set out against their names below:

Name

Role

Number of Shares

Number of Matching

purchased

Shares

Matt Barwell

PDMR

12

5

Paul Graham

PDMR

12

5

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

15

5

Steve Potts

PDMR

15

5

Joanne Wilson

Executive Director

15

5

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name

Number of

Name of

Number of

Total Shares

Percentage

Shares

Connected

Shares

of Issued

Person

Share

Capital

Matt Barwell

50,122

-

-

50,122

0.02%

Paul Graham

75,387

-

-

75,387

0.03%

Simon Litherland

363,478

-

-

363,478

0.14%

Steve Potts

52,218

-

-

52,218

0.02%

Joanne Wilson

23,759

-

-

23,759

0.01%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Matt Barwell

Reason

for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer, PDMR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

931.0 pence

12 (Partnership shares)

0 pence

5 (Matching shares)

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

17 shares

-

Price

£111.72

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2021/12/31

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Paul Graham

Reason

for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Managing Director - GB, PDMR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

931.0 pence

12 (Partnership shares)

0 pence

5 (Matching shares)

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

17 shares

-

Price

£111.72

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2021/12/31

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason

for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

931.0pence

15 (Partnership shares)

0 pence

5 (Matching shares)

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

20 shares

-

Price

£139.65

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2021/12/31

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Steve Potts

Reason

for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Managing Director - Beyond the Bottle, PDMR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

931.0 pence

15 (Partnership shares)

0 pence

5 (Matching shares)

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

20 shares

-

Price

£139.65

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2021/12/31

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
