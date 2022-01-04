Britvic : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc

04 January 2022

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 31 December 2021 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each ("Shares"), using deductions from salary in each 4-week pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares ("Matching Shares").

The SIP trustees have allotted 16,384 Shares (13,250 partnership and 3,134 matching) on 31 December 2021 at an aggregate nominal value of £3,276.80. The following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 931.0 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares set out against their names below:

Name Role Number of Shares Number of Matching purchased Shares Matt Barwell PDMR 12 5 Paul Graham PDMR 12 5 Simon Litherland Executive Director 15 5 Steve Potts PDMR 15 5 Joanne Wilson Executive Director 15 5

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Name of Number of Total Shares Percentage Shares Connected Shares of Issued Person Share Capital Matt Barwell 50,122 - - 50,122 0.02% Paul Graham 75,387 - - 75,387 0.03% Simon Litherland 363,478 - - 363,478 0.14% Steve Potts 52,218 - - 52,218 0.02% Joanne Wilson 23,759 - - 23,759 0.01%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53