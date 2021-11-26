Log in
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
Britvic : FRUIT SHOOT DECKS THE SHELVES WITH A SINGLE-SERVE BOTTLE FOR ITS POPULAR FESTIVE FLAVOUR

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
Robinsons is decking outlets with Fruit Shoot Merrylicious, a festive Apple & Berry flavour from the much-loved brand, available now. The limited-edition is available in a new single bottle for the foodservice channel for the first time. The launch is also supported with heavyweight digital activation, which will help drive relevance of the Fruit Shoot brand this Christmas.

This year, now that lockdown restrictions have lifted, Fruit Shoot aims to capitalise on the impulsive nature of soft drinks with a single bottle of Merrylicious for the first time. Kids are often at the heart of Christmas for many, but typically not when it comes to soft drinks. Britvic is changing this with its Fruit Shoot brand - the perfect option for families, with the range containing no added sugar, flavours, or colourings, and made with real fruit.

Fruit Shoot Merrylicious is available now as we head into Christmas, in a new 275ml single bottle for the foodservice channel, and an eight-pack multipack in the grocery channel for those looking for drinks for later.

Notes to Editor

  • 1 x 275ml single - foodservice
  • 8 x 125ml multipack - grocery

About Britvic

Britvic is one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe and South America. Britvic currently operates in and exports to over 100 countries and is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain ("GB") and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in GB. Britvic is an industry leader in Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire and Pressade and in Brazil with Maguary, Dafruta and Bela Ischia.

The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Robinsons, Purdey's, Drench, Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot, Teisseire, Maguary, Dafruta, Bela Ischia, Ballygowan and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Rockstar Energy and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in GB and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.

Britvic's management team has successfully developed the business through a clear strategy of generating profitable growth in our core markets and international expansion, driven by innovation, investment in our business capability, and building trust and respect in the communities we serve and operate in. The strategy is based on creating and building a portfolio of scalable brands that offers drinks for kids, families, and adults, anywhere, at any time - helping to make everyone's every day moments more enjoyable.

Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Britvic is also listed on The FTSE4Good Index which identifies companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The company has also been awarded an A-rating for its sustainable business programme by investor analysts MSCI.

Britvic plc published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
