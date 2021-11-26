Britvic : FRUIT SHOOT DECKS THE SHELVES WITH A SINGLE-SERVE BOTTLE FOR ITS POPULAR FESTIVE FLAVOUR

Robinsons is decking outlets with Fruit Shoot Merrylicious, a festive Apple & Berry flavour from the much-loved brand, available now. The limited-edition is available in a new single bottle for the foodservice channel for the first time. The launch is also supported with heavyweight digital activation, which will help drive relevance of the Fruit Shoot brand this Christmas.

This year, now that lockdown restrictions have lifted, Fruit Shoot aims to capitalise on the impulsive nature of soft drinks with a single bottle of Merrylicious for the first time. Kids are often at the heart of Christmas for many, but typically not when it comes to soft drinks. Britvic is changing this with its Fruit Shoot brand - the perfect option for families, with the range containing no added sugar, flavours, or colourings, and made with real fruit.

Fruit Shoot Merrylicious is available now as we head into Christmas, in a new 275ml single bottle for the foodservice channel, and an eight-pack multipack in the grocery channel for those looking for drinks for later.

1 x 275ml single - foodservice

8 x 125ml multipack - grocery

