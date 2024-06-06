Fruit Shoot is making a splash this June by entering the squash category with two flavours: Berry Galaxy (Strawberry and Blueberry) and Tropical Jungle (Orange and Mango). With squash making up nearly half of all soft drinks for kids1, Robinsons Fruit Shoot's latest move means retailers can offer parents a refreshing alternative from a brand they already know and love.

As the number one kids' drinks brand in the UK2, Fruit Shoot is ideally placed to expand its portfolio into squash. Already a favourite with shoppers, its core range (Orange and Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Juice Drink) isgrowing by +1%3(vs last year) and its naturally flavoured water range, Hydro, at +12.8%4(vs last year). The new squash is aimed at children aged between 3 and 8 years old and is all about taking them on a flavour adventure through eye-catching pack designs and delicious flavour combinations.

Ben Parker, Retail Commercial Director atBritviccomments, "We can see a clear demand in the kids category for larger sharing formats, so this was the perfect time to expand Fruit Shoot into a brand-new category. As a well-known and trusted brand, Fruit Shoot is well placed to leverage its strong appeal with kids5and parents, helping retailers to drive further sales within the category."

The squashes have already launched into Amazon and Ocado, with a wider launch set for 2025, and has an MRSP of £2.

Contact:

For further press information, please contact the Britvic team at Cirkle.

Email:britvic@cirkle.com

Tel:01494 731 750

All reader enquiries should be directed to: Customer Services, Britvic Soft Drinks on 0345 7581781

[1] Kantar Usage Panel In Home & Carried Out, Britvic Defined Dilutes, Share of Total Soft Drinks, Dilutes share of Total Soft Drinks by Age (Under 10s = kids), 52we 14.04.24

[2] Nielsen IQ RMS, to WE 13.04.24 MAT TY, Total Coverage GB inc Discounters, Britvic Defined Kids Database, Fruit Shoot, excluding Private Label, Value Sales & CGA by NielsenIQ, 52wks to December 31st 2023, Total Coverage OOH. Fruit Shoot, Value Sales

[3] NielsenIQ RMS, Total Coverage GB incl discounters, Britvic Defined Kids Database, Sales Value % Chg vs last year, 12 w/e 25.05.24

[4] NielsenIQ RMS, Total Coverage GB incl discounters, Britvic Defined Kids Database, Sales Value % Chg vs last year, 12 w/e 25.05.24