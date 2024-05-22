Robinsons, the number one squash brand in the UK[1],and renowned cricket team Lashings World XI are delighted to announce their new partnership, kicking off in May for the summer, further amplifying Robinsons' presence within cricket.

In addition to the exciting brand partnership, Lashings World and Robinsons will be delivering a VIP cricket experience day, exclusive to the hospitality trade and suppliers, to raise money and support for their chosen charities; Only a Pavement Away and Licensed Trade Charity.

Taking place on 19th September at Berkhamsted Cricket Club in Hertfordshire, the thrilling day promises cricket legends such as Sir Gordon Greenidge, Saqlain Mushtaq, Owais Shah, John Emburey, Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis and many more current and former Internationals who will represent the world-renowned Lashings World XI and who will take on an almighty Hospitality Invitational XI on the day.

This new partnership is a collaborative effort between Lashings World Management Team and Britvic Soft Drinks. Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain[2].

"We are delighted to be involved in this exciting partnership between brands that share the united goal of wanting to amplify cricket, from grassroots to elite. It is our shared passion for this great game that has brought us together," says Lashings World Managing Director Dave Fitzgerald.

"Everyone both involved and connected with Lashings World is extremely excited and proud to be partnering with such a prestigious household name.

A huge amount of work has been delivered behind the scenes in recent months to prepare us for what I know will be a superb summer of cricket in 2024.

Lashings prides itself on being able to drive a huge collective audience towards grass roots cricket. We very much look forward to working with Robinsons to showcase the very best in sporting entertainment and cricketing legends," concludes Fitzgerald.

Adam Russell, Director of Foodservice and Licensed at Britvic, said: "We are delighted to announce that Robinsons is the official soft drinks partner with Lashings World for the summer of cricket. At Britvic, our purpose is rooted in everyday life: it is our mission to bring joy to people, everywhere, from all walks of life, through our brands.

Britvic is committed to having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate through our Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainable business programme. We are delighted to have begun our partnership with Lashings World and are excited to support raising money and awareness for two superb charities which are integral to the hospitality industry."

As one of the UK's leading fundraising vehicles the Lashings World team can't wait to bring their expertise and of course their legends from around the world to help Robinsons with their endeavours.

"It is a really exciting time for cricket, and we can't wait to hit the first wicket of the season," finishes Fitzgerald.

The timely partnership marks the start of the 2024 cricket season.

Lashings World XI kick-off their cricket season with their first official game on 31st May.

Look out for Robinsons presence at each game this season.

Let's play cricket!

About Lashings World

Considered the Harlem Globetrotters of Cricket, Lashings World have been playing cricket, hosting legends, engaging audiences and providing entertainment across the globe for the last 35 years.

Squad members include Sir Curtly Amrose, Devon Malcom, Courtney Walsh, Saqlain Mushtaq and John Emburey. Lashings World events host the likes of Harry Redknapp, Frank Bruno, Phil Tufnell, Paul Merson and many more sporting personalities, everywhere from local cricket clubs to Lord's and five-star resorts.

They've raised over £600,000.00 for charities, cricket clubs and associations during the last two World Tours and offer complimentary Tier 3 coaching academies at every game.

Further information: www.lashingsworld.com