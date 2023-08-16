Lipton has launched 330ml cans of its classic lemon and peach flavour ice teas into the UK market for the first time, with a six-pack multipack hitting shelves in time for summer. Having rolled into stores in July, the format is set to help Lipton tap into more at-home occasions and are available across both the grocery and convenience channels.

Lipton has identified the at-home occasion as one it can grow in1with the multipack cans able to unlock an additional 3.1m at home opportunities2. This is particularly true as hybrid working continues for many and there is consumer demand for larger formats to meet their needs, with multipack now the fastest growing format within the deferred occasion3. Over half of customers see cans providing advantages on specific occasions over bottles4, which has been Lipton's primary format. Perceptions include cans keeping drinks colder for longer, as well as being easier to carry on some occasions.

Already worth £58m5, Lipton is the number one ready-to-drink tea brand in Great Britain6and is currently growing 46% faster than the market by value7. The expansion provides a basis for even further growth, attracting new shoppers to the brand and making Lipton a go-to for those tasty occasions where shoppers are looking for a cold, refreshing beverage as part of their take home shopping trips.

The multipacks are available now in the grocery channel. The roll out followsLipton's recent relaunch of its core range, and will be supported by out of home and digital marketing, as well as sampling activity.

