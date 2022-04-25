Britvic : Robinsons launches new Benefit Drops with added vitamins

Robinsons continues to help retailers unlock on-the-go soft drink sales with new Benefit Drops. Available from April, the mini packs from the UK's favourite squash brand[1]will be available in four flavours. Each with a different added functional benefit, the Britvic-owned range will offer shoppers a convenient and tasty way to gain additional vitamins while on-the-move - helping consumers make tastier, healthier choices in line with Britvic's long-term Healthier People strategy.

The new Benefit Drops range consists of:

Vitality: Peach, Mango & Passion Fruit with added vitamin B3

Immunity: Orange & Guava flavour with added vitamin C

Boost: Raspberry, Strawberry & Acai with added B6

Focus: Lemon, Lime & Ginseng with added B3 and Zinc

Ben Parker, at home commercial director at Britvic, comments: "When people are on-the-go all day, we know it can be difficult to stay on top of keeping hydrated. Benefit drops are the ideal portable format for shoppers on the move, adding great taste and additional vitamins to their water. In fact, 32% of consumers have said they would be interested in buying cordials and squashes with added vitamins or minerals[2].

"Our existing range of Minis is currently the biggest Pocket Squash brand within the category, generating £6million in RSV, and selling over 3.2 million units in the last year[3]alone. The success of the Minis range reflects consumer demand for convenient formats of squash, as on-the-go occasions continue to make a comeback."

Similar to the existing minis range, Benefit Drops can be displayed on clip strips in the fridges at the front of stores to encourage impulse buys, and keep the brand at the front of shoppers' minds. Benefit Drops are available across grocery and convenience channels from April. The roll out of the range will be supported by a below the line media campaign and on social media from April.

Notes to Editor

MRSP: £2.50, £2.00 promotional

Pack Size: 66ml, 20 x servings

Case size: 6 x 66ml units per case

Flavours:

Immunity - Orange & Guava: Immunity contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Boost - Raspberry, Strawberry & Acai: Boost gives you that much needed Boost with vitamin B6 for energy release.

Focus - Lemon, Lime & Ginseng: Focus contains Zinc and vitamin B3 to help "Focus" the mind.

Vitality - Peach, Mango & Passionfruit: Robinsons Vitality contains vitamin B3 to see you through the day, whilst helping you to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Contact:

For further press information, please contact the Britvic team at Cirkle.

Email: britvic@cirkle.com

Tel: 01494 731 750

All reader enquiries should be directed to: Customer Services, Britvic Soft Drinks on 0345 7581781

[1] NielsenIQ RMS Total Coverage, Value Sales, Total Dilutes, Britvic Defined, 52we 26.03.22

[2] Mintel UK - Cordials & Squashes Report - February 2021

[3] NielsenIQ RMS Total Coverage, Value Sales, Total Dilutes, Britvic Defined, 52we 26.03.22