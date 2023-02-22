Britvic : Rockstar Energy launches two new, sugar free flavours – Strawberry & Lime and Watermelon & Kiwi

Rockstar Energy is expanding its range with the launch of two refreshing, zero sugar flavours, Rockstar Refresh Strawberry & Lime and Watermelon & Kiwi.

Rockstar Refresh Strawberry & Lime and Watermelon & Kiwi provide delicious refreshing flavours with a crisp finish, high in vitamin C*, zero sugar and only 21 calories per can. Offering more choices for consumers, Rockstar Energy is well placed to tap into increased consumer demand for lower sugar options, as part of Britvic's Healthier People sustainability agenda. Strawberry & Lime (recommended retail price: £1.29) and Watermelon & Kiwi, which come in a price marked pack format, will be available across all channels from April 2023.

Adam Russell, Director of Foodservice & Licensed at Britvic, said: "Consumers are on the lookout for healthier drinks choices that don't compromise on taste. Rockstar Refresh is an invigorating new energy drink with refreshing flavours that defies energy drink taste expectations. The new range has performed well in consumer testing (with 56% saying it improved their perception of the brand[1]). The bold pack designs are sure to stand out in chillers, helping to continue driving demand for Rockstar across a range of foodservice outlets."

To support the launch, Rockstar Energy will be launching a marketing campaign with out of home media, PR, instore and digital campaigns from May. From February, the brand will be handing out over four million free cans across ten city centres, throughout the year, showcasing all the bold flavours Rockstar has to offer, to attract more consumers to the category.

Notes to editor

31mg of caffeine per 100ml & 155mg caffeine per can.

*80mg (100% RI) Vitamin C per can

[1]Nielsen Consumer Testing, 2021