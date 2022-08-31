Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:56 2022-08-31 am EDT
780.50 GBX   -0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britvic : Tango Apple launches in new, sugar free format

08/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tango is continuing to give the nation's tastebuds a spanking with the launch of its popular apple flavour in a sugar free format. Tango Apple Sugar Free is the latest addition to the popular range, tapping into the growing demand for sugar free products. It captures that same great Apple Original taste, sugar free.

The Tango brand has doubled in size in the last five years, becoming the fourth largest brand in the fruit flavoured carbonates category[1]. Now worth over £61million[2], Tango is well placed to continue its growth through sugar free flavours, which currently deliver £25million (+54% vs last year) in value sales[3]. Tango Apple has a lot of heritage and has seen multiple organic social campaigns asking to bring it back in more pack formats. To satisfy consumer demand for sugar free flavours[4]and, as the number one factor when choosing soft drinks is low sugar content[5], it is the perfect time to introduce Tango Apple in a sugar free formulation.

Ben Parker, Retail Commercial Director at Britvic commented: "Tango has a proven track record when it comes to new product development with Tango Berry Peachy Sugar- Free the number one new fruit flavoured carbonate in 2022[6]. Tango's long heritage with the apple flavour and strong taste credentials, mean Tango Apple Sugar Free is well placed to continue this success and drive growth."

Britvic is a leader in healthier soft drinks and well over 90% of its brands in the UK are either no or low sugar drinks. Globally, its portfolio contains an average of 25 calories per 250ml serve, with drinks in its Great Britain market being even lower.

Tango Apple Sugar Free is available in Tesco now and launches from mid-September across the wider market in a range of pack sizes.

Notes to editors

Pack Size:

330ml single can

  • MRSP: £0.69
  • Case size: 24

500ml bottle (standard and PMP)

  • MRSP: £1.69/ £1.09 PMP
  • Case size: 12

2L bottle

  • MRSP: £2.89
  • Case size: 8

6 x 330ml multipack

  • MRSP: £3.99
  • Case size: 4

8 x 330ml multipack

  • MRSP: £4.79
  • Case size: 3

24 x 330ml multipack

  • MRSP: £11.79
  • Case size: 1

Contact:

For further press information, please contact the Britvic team at Cirkle.

Email:britvic@cirkle.com

Tel: 01494 731 750

All reader enquiries should be directed to: Customer Services, Britvic Soft Drinks on 0345 7581781

[1]Nielsen IQ RMS, Fruit Carbonates Britvic Defined, Total Coverage, Value Sales, MAT 23.4.22

[2]Nielsen IQ RMS, Fruit Carbonates, Britvic Defined, Total Coverage Value sales MAT to 23.7.22

[3]Nielsen IQ RMS, Fruit Carbonates, Britvic Defined, Total Coverage Value sales MAT to 23.7.22

[4]Lumina Intelligence Channel Pulse, October 2021

[5]Mintel Soft Drinks Review - UK - June 2021

[6]Nielsen IQ RMS, Fruit Carbonates, Britvic Defined, Total Coverage Value sales MAT to 23.7.22

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
