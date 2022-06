Britvic : Transactions in own shares

Transactions in Own Securities

20th June 2022

Britvic plc ("Britvic") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") as part of its existing share buyback programme announced on 23 May 2022 (the "Programme").

Date of purchase: 17 June 2022 Number of ordinary shares of £0.20 each 75,000 purchased: Highest price paid per share (pence): 819.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 801.00p Volume weighted average price paid per 814.23p share (pence): The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Aggregated Information Trading venue Volume weighted average Aggregated volume price (pence per share) LSE 814.2255p 75,000 Transaction Details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citi on behalf of Britvic as part of the buyback programme is detailed below: