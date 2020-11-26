Britvic : UK's Britvic posts income slump as virus curbs dent demand

Nov 26 (Reuters) - British soft drinks maker Britvic
on Thursday posted a near 22% slide in adjusted
operating income for the year as coronavirus restrictions hurt
demand at bars, restaurants, cinemas and other public places.
The company, whose brands include Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot
and Teisseire, has been grappling with a dramatic drop in demand
in its out-of-home channels due to COVID-19 lockdowns, with an
increase in at-home consumption failing to make up for that
shortfall.
"We have started the new financial year with some form of
restrictions on either trading and/or the movement of people in
all our markets, and this will undoubtedly continue to affect
performance," the company said.
Britvic said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) fell to 165.8 million pounds ($221.91 million) for the 12
months ended Sept. 30, from 214.1 million pounds a year earlier.
.
The FTSE 250 company's shares, which have dropped 10.4% so
far this year, were unchanged at Thursday's market open.
Britvic's results come as a stark contrast to that of
Coca-Cola Co, which in October posted stellar quarterly
results and said consumers were buying more sparkling soft
drinks and juices from grocery stores and online.
($1 = 0.7473 pounds)
