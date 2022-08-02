Log in
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11 2022-08-02 am EDT
850.00 GBX   -0.53%
Britvic : Yes we can – Rugby MP officially opens Britvic's new state of the art canning line

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
The multimillion-pound investment in Britvic's Rugby factory comes as the company celebrates 35 years in the town

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has paid a visit to Britvic's largest production site to officially open the soft drink manufacturer's most recent canning line.

The state-of-the-art line, already producing internationally known brands including Tango, Pepsi and 7UP, saw Britvic invest a further £26.9 million in the Rugby factory and create 20 new jobs. This brings the total number of employees at the site to over 340.

Based on Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, the factory boasts some of the fastest lines in Europe, with the new canning line turning out around 120,000 cans per hour. Bringing the site's total to four canning lines, the most recent line boosts total capacity by around 20%. This takes total production to an impressive rate of just under half a million cans per hour.

Speaking after the visit, Mark said: "It was a great pleasure to be able to open Britvic's new canning line and see for myself the additional investment by Britvic in their Rugby site. This is great news for our local economy and has created a number of new jobs, including opportunities for apprentices from the local area. Britvic has a 35 year history of manufacturing in Rugby and the fourth canning line shows that the company remains committed to their site and their employees here."

Mark continued: "We were also able to discuss the need to ensure that packaging remains sustainable and Britvic's arrangement with Ardagh Group is a great example of minimising the carbon footprint. It is also vital that the sector continues to recycle as much as they can and the work which is ongoing at Britvic both for plastic and aluminium recycling is extremely positive."

Nigel Paine, Supply Chain Director, added: "Britvic knows that a strong supply chain is fundamental to its continued success. Having created a modern supply chain for the long-term with our Business Capability Programme, we're now supercharging it with further investment.

"Consumers love the convenience and sustainability credentials of our cans and, with the increased capacity this new line brings, we'll be able to put even more of them in their hands this summer and in summers to come."

Aluminium cans are 100% recyclable and on average contain 74% recycled material. Many of the cans used by Britvic also benefit from a considerably reduced carbon footprint due to their arrangement with metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Group's neighbouring factory, who send cans to Britvic through a tunnel linking the two factories.

For further information please contact:

Jon Harrington
Corporate Communications Manager
+44 (0)7808 098682
pressoffice@britvic.com

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
