Britvic : and Welsh Rugby Union extend partnership

01/20/2023 | 10:21am EST
World leading soft drinks company Britvic has renewed its partnership with the Welsh Rugby Union until 2027.

As an Official Supplier to the home union, the drinks distributer has supplied Principality Stadium with beverages from its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea since 2018.

Benjamin Griffiths, Director of Foodservice & Catering says, "We're delighted to continue our sponsorship with the WRU. We know that brands such as Pepsi MAX, Tango, and the London Essence Company's premium tonics are the perfect fit for visitors to Principality Stadium and thanks to our continued partnership we can help people enjoy life's everyday moments.

"At Britvic we are committed to helping people make healthier choices and with innovation and sustainability embedded in our business strategy we are really excited to be working with the WRU to be able to offer more choice and enhance the customer experience at the events."

Tracey Maxwell, General Manager Principality Stadium Experience says, "We're delighted to confirm that Britvic has extended their partnership with us. Britvic is a trusted partner who deliver consistently on their quality of product and variety of choice.

"Principality Stadium is a versatile venue that attracts major events from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and music; and therefore, we must be able to cater for a diverse clientele. Consumers today are more discerning and knowledgeable than ever before, and our partnership with Britvic is vital to ensure we're ahead of market trends and able to deliver against those needs."

Britvic plc published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 15:20:06 UTC.


