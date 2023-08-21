Leading soft drinks manufacturer, Britvic, is investing £22.5 million in its sixth bottling line at its East London factory in Beckton - creating 18 new jobs in the community.

With product demand growing, the new line is designed to help support Britvic's long-term growth ambitions in Britain - increasing production capacity at the site by nearly 30%.

The new line, which was officially opened by Britvic CEO Simon Litherland, Chairman Ian Durant and Supply Chain Director Nigel Paine, will produce some of UK's favourite brands including Tango and Pepsi MAX - with the first products expected to hit shelves in early September.

Nigel Paine, Supply Chain Director at Britvic, said: "Opening the sixth bottling line at Beckton marks the latest milestone in a series of investments into our supply chain.

"As we continue to grow and meet increasing demand, boosting our capacity at the Beckton site allows us to keep delivering on our goals and create a resilient business."

Boasting state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, the sixth line unlocks new technological capabilities - allowing for faster and more efficient production.

As the site completes the line's commissioning process, new team members will begin on a 12-week training course, to equip them with the technical expertise needed to manage the new installation.

The new recruits will be working in engineering and manufacturing roles and brings the total site headcount to over 240 people.

This follows the recent news of an £8 million investment to improve energy efficiency at the site, as Britvic redoubles its efforts to cut carbon emissions and save energy. Britvic has partnered with GEA to deliver the cutting-edge project, with the installation commencing this summer to make Beckton sustainable for the future.

Over the past few years, Britvic has also invested nearly £40 million in its Rugby factory - installing new canning lines - and £19 million to upgrade its national distribution centre.

For further information please contact:

Jon Harrington

Corporate Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7808 098 682

pressoffice@britvic.com