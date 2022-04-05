Log in
Britvic blog: Kara Rosen on celebrating B Corp month

04/05/2022
B Corp Month is an opportunity for companies like us here at Plenish, who are active in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy, to engage in conversation around what it means to be a truly responsible business.

Being awarded B Corp status is a tangible way to demonstrate our commitment to creating a healthier planet as well as healthier people. However, gaining B Corp certification is no easy task. In 2020, Plenish became a certified B Corp, having met a high standard of verified performance, accountability, and transparency criteria covering everything from employee benefits and charitable giving, to supply chain practices and input materials.

At Plenish, we pride ourselves on our sustainable business model, from the ingredients we use in our plant-based milks, juices and shots, to the way we operate as a business. In our search for the highest quality organic ingredients, we work with farmers who grow only the finest organic produce. We believe we offer a tasty, healthy alternative to traditional diary milk, with all our products organic, natural, and vegan.

We understand that our number one environmental priority must be reducing the greenhouse gases emitted both within our own supply chains and as a global economy. As such, we have achieved the status of being a certified carbon negative business, with 110% of carbon emissions associated with our supply chains and business activities offset. This is achieved through our partnership with One Carbon World and innovative projects such as La Pitanga Reforestation Project in Uruguay and the Wind Power Project located in Kutch State, India. I am proud to say that Plenish is the first UK climate positive plant-powered drinks brand to be recognised by the UN Climate Neutral Now Initiative.

Most importantly, B Corp businesses are striving to transform the global economy by balancing profit with a commitment to the planet and people. Throughout March, the global B Corp Community has joined together to celebrate everything it means to be a B Corp and raise awareness about the impact and activities behind the certification. It is vital that through promoting B Corp status, more and more businesses become informed about the benefits of changing their business activity to embrace sustainability.

In gaining this status, we have demonstrated high scores across governance, customers, community and environment, highlighting our commitment to becoming a truly sustainable business. We were delighted that all our hard work has been rewarded with B Corp certification. However, we know that we can't stop here and we're committed to continuously improving sustainability across every aspect of our business here at Plenish.

Kara Rosen| Founder - Plenish

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
