  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/11 04:45:06 am
909.5 GBX   -0.71%
04:28aBRITVIC BLOG : Phil Sanders on championing apprenticeships
PU
02/10BRITVIC : Aqua Libra adds sparkle with Blood Orange & Mango flavour
PU
02/04Berenberg Lifts Britvic PT, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britvic blog: Phil Sanders on championing apprenticeships

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Why I will always champion apprenticeships

There are many reasons why I'm proud to work at Britvic. Our apprenticeship scheme is right up there with the best of them.

Right now, 74 apprentices are working, learning and earning at Britvic locations up and down the country across various parts of our business. 46 of them are working in our supply chain - of which 31 are engineers - 19 are in finance, and the remaining nine in marketing.

I'm a huge believer in apprenticeships and the value they bring to all involved - mainly because I've seen that value first-hand, time and again. So, I've of course been thrilled to see apprenticeships in the UK enjoy a real resurgence in recent years.

For a long time university became the default path for so many young people, and the perception that apprenticeships are second class to degrees became stronger than ever. Don't get me wrong, higher education is one of our country's great assets - I loved my time at Manchester - but it's fantastic to see more and more people and businesses taking on apprenticeships.

One thing that has become very clear over the course of the pandemic is that UK apprentices have been fundamental in helping many businesses get back on their feet - and sooner than anticipated, too. It says a lot that 72% of UK employers now have plans to take on more apprentices over the next 12 months, according to The Open University's recent Build the Future Apprenticeship Survey.

This week is the 15th annual National Apprenticeship Week. The 2022 edition carries the theme 'build the future', which highlights that apprenticeships provide individuals with the skills and knowledge they need for a successful and rewarding career, and businesses with a talented workforce equipped with future-ready skills. I couldn't agree more with this.

Over the years at Britvic, we have had some amazing success stories come out of our apprenticeship scheme, and I know many friends and former colleagues who can say the same for their businesses.

To those out there who are weighing up their career options and considering going for an apprenticeship, you should already know what my advice to you is. You will be learning while you earn, gaining hands-on work experience and on-the-job training in an industry that suits your passions and interests, building your network and getting exposure to industry professionals with tonnes of experience, and receiving a nationally recognised qualification at the end - with no tuition fees!

And to the employers out there who are yet to take an apprentice on, what are you waiting for? Not only will you be setting someone up for a fantastic career, but you will get your investment back tenfold - in many more ways than just your bottom line.

As the business leaders of today, we have a responsibility to help nurture our young people and set them up for success, and apprenticeships are a fantastic way to do so.

Phil Sanders | Out of Home Sales Director

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 522 M 2 075 M 2 075 M
Net income 2022 137 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 481 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 2 447 M 3 337 M 3 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 210
Free-Float 99,4%
