Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
899.50 GBX   +0.22%
10:56aBritvic confirms June 1 start date for incoming chair Durant
AN
05/25Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty
AQ
05/22Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britvic confirms June 1 start date for incoming chair Durant

05/26/2023 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Britvic PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based soft drinks maker - Says former Greggs PLC chair Ian Durant will start his role as Britvic chair next week Thursday.

Besides being chair of Greggs from 2013 until 2022, Durant was chair of DFS Furniture PLC from 2017 until 2022, and chair of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from 2010 to 2018.

Britvic shares were 1.0% lower at 806.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITVIC PLC 0.17% 899 Delayed Quote.15.51%
DFS FURNITURE PLC 0.68% 118.8 Delayed Quote.-23.87%
GREGGS PLC 0.18% 2664 Delayed Quote.13.30%
All news about BRITVIC PLC
10:56aBritvic confirms June 1 start date for incoming chair Durant
AN
05/25Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty
AQ
05/22Robinsons assembles a gargling choir to help the nation Get Thirsty
AQ
05/19Soft drinks key to unlocking growth in foodservice, as food to go market set to reach £..
AQ
05/19Refreshing £8,400 soft drinks opportunity available for every convenience store
AQ
05/17Canaccord reinitiates Antofagasta with 'buy'
AN
05/17SOFT SUCCESS Britvic enjoys Britain's sugar-free boom
AQ
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Oil Stocks; Vodafone Slips
DJ
05/16Britvic hails "excellent" first-half and announces new share buyback
AN
05/16Transcript : Britvic plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 750 M 2 158 M 2 158 M
Net income 2023 139 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2023 528 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,29%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 857 M 2 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 346
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 897,50 GBX
Average target price 964,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rebecca Louise Napier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Patrick Daly Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Charles Durant Chairman-Designate
Sudeep Shetty Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC15.51%2 857
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.29%261 248
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-10.49%44 289
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.83%16 901
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED22.31%12 698
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED17.56%11 688
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer