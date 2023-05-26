Britvic confirms June 1 start date for incoming chair Durant

Britvic PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based soft drinks maker - Says former Greggs PLC chair Ian Durant will start his role as Britvic chair next week Thursday.

Besides being chair of Greggs from 2013 until 2022, Durant was chair of DFS Furniture PLC from 2017 until 2022, and chair of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from 2010 to 2018.

Britvic shares were 1.0% lower at 806.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

