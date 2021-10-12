Britvic : fills 30 Kickstarter positions supporting young talent at risk of long-term unemployment

From Solihull to Rugby, Leeds to Hemel Hempstead, Britvic has filled 30 Kickstarter jobs since it backed the Government's youth unemployment scheme earlier this year. Roles including Finance, IT, Research & Development, through to placements at Britvic's Leeds and Rugby factories, have been created for 16 to 24-year-olds who are claiming Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

Eleanor Lee, 23,began her sixth-month placement as a Document Controller working at Britvic's Rugby factory in July. Ellie's role includes maintenance of core systems and databases through to updating the training matrix. "I'm learning a lot working with the Quality Department team at the Rugby site. I'm gaining more confidence in my abilities and have incredibly supportive colleagues who are there to help me when I'm doing something new."

Kickstart Co-ordinator, Ebony Thompson, said: "We currently have 30 Kickstarters working in a range of roles across Britvic's sites. It's great to see the progress they are making, and the value they are adding to their teams. I am delighted that Britvic is providing some of the building blocks to help young people gain the skills they need to go on to successful careers."

Mark Pawsey MP, Member of Parliament for Rugby, said: "The Kickstart scheme is a key part of the Government's plan to build back better from the pandemic by providing opportunities for young people to get on the job training and develop the skills they will need in the world of work. I am delighted to hear that Britvic are embracing the Kickstart scheme and providing the chance for young people in Rugby, such as Eleanor, to get some valuable experience in a modern workplace. It also builds on the £27 million investment Britvic have already made in their Rugby factory."

The Kickstart scheme launched by HM Treasury and the Department for Work and Pensions is designed to invest in the potential of young people who have faced difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Britvic's placements span a wide range of key activities across the business. As well as on the job training, over the course of the six-month placement, young people will be provided with tailored sessions to hone their CV writing and interview skills alongside digital training to learn more about the industry. This will ensure that they have a greater chance of securing long-term employment at the end of the scheme.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives Britvic has taken as part of its Healthier People strategy to provide young people with the skills they need to develop their future careers.

From 2015 to 2019, Britvic ran an award-winning engineering apprenticeship programmeat its national distribution centre in Lutterworth.

Taking home the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Award for educational initiative in 2020, the successful scheme means that more than half of the early cohorts are still employed in various positions including engineering specialists, team leaders and maintenance managers.

This year, Britvic was nominated for four FDF awards including apprentice of the yearand educational initiative for its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programme.

Last month, Britvic announced a £27m investment in a new canning line at its Rugby factory which will create an additional 20 jobs. These roles will be primarily in engineering and manufacturing with the first cans expected to be produced this November. Apprentices will also play a vital role during the expansion, filling some of the engineering roles and assisting with improvement projects as production commences.

Eligible candidates interested in applying for a Kickstart role at Britvic should ask their work coach at Jobcentre Plus.

