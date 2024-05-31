Britvic plc

31 May 2024

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 21 May 2024 at 14:41.

The price per share has been amended from 10.04 pence to 1004 pence.

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 21 May 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1004 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 1004 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

Name Role Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares Simon Litherland Executive Director 14 5 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 15 5

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 449,866 - - 449,866 0.18% Rebecca Napier 239 239 0.00%

The attached notification, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 1004 pence 0 pence Volume(s) 14 (Partnership shares) 5 (Matching shares) (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 19 shares £140.56 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/05/20 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)