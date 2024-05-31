Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 21 May 2024 at 14:41.
The price per share has been amended from 10.04 pence to 1004 pence.
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.
Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 21 May 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).
The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 1004 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 1004 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:
Name
Role
Number of Shares purchased
Number of Matching Shares
Simon Litherland
Executive Director
14
5
Rebecca Napier
Executive Director
15
5
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
Name
Number of Shares
Name of Connected Person
Number of Shares
Total Shares
Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Simon Litherland
449,866
-
-
449,866
0.18%
Rebecca Napier
239
239
0.00%
The attached notification, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Simon Litherland
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
1004 pence
0 pence
Volume(s)
14 (Partnership shares)
5 (Matching shares)
(d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
19 shares
£140.56
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2024/05/20
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Rebecca Napier
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Britvic plc
(b)
LEI
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
1004 pence
0 pence
Volume(s)
15 (Partnership shares)
5 (Matching shares)
(d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
20 shares
£150.60
(e)
Date and time of the transaction
2024/05/20
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
