Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Britvic plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:46:38 2023-01-26 am EST
771.50 GBX   -0.32%
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:10aDrinks maker Britvic hails strong start to year amid good Christmas
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drinks maker Britvic hails strong start to year amid good Christmas

01/26/2023 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Britvic PLC on Thursday said its recent performance was in-line with expectations, boosted by Christmas trading despite an anticipated volume decline.

For the three months that ended December 31, the Hemel Hempstead, England-based drinks company's financial first quarter, revenue rose 7.3% to GBP411 million from a year prior, in line with guidance.

Britvic attributed growth to price mix, partially offset by an anticipated volume decline.

The company, whose brands include Robinsons cordials and J2O fruit drinks, hailed strong trading over Christmas, with total December revenue up 9.0%, led by sales in Great Britain, which rose 14%.

For Great Britain, revenue over the quarter rose 9.8%, delivered across both retail and hospitality channels.

International revenue was up 3.5%, led by Ireland, while revenue in France was broadly flat. Britvic noted a modest decline in revenue in Brazil of 0.4%, reflecting a focus on price mix.

"Our performance in the first quarter was robust and in-line with our expectations...We have continued to take decisive action to mitigate the impact of cost inflation with disciplined revenue management and a relentless focus on cost efficiency, to protect profit and margin," said Chief Executive Simon Litherland.

"We have strong plans in all our markets and categories, including a brand refresh for Robinsons, pack and flavour innovation, as well as exciting marketing campaigns. Britvic is a well-invested business, with an agile supply chain and a capable and highly engaged team, which positions us well for the future."

Interim results for the six months ending March 31 will be announced on May 16.

Britvic shares were trading 0.5% lower at 770.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITVIC PLC -0.45% 770.78 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.01% 5.5401 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
All news about BRITVIC PLC
05:44aBOE May be Nearing End of Rate-Rise Cycle
DJ
05:21aSterling Could Fall if BOE Issues Cautious Outlook
DJ
05:10aDrinks maker Britvic hails strong start to year amid good Christmas
AN
04:31aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by 3i Group After Upbeat Results
DJ
03:08aFTSE 100 Seen Higher Ahead of Key U.S. GDP Data
DJ
02:55aSoft Drinks Group Britvic Reports 7% Revenue Jump in Fiscal Q1
MT
02:13aBritvic : Q1 Trading Statement 2023
PU
01/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up Amid Retailer Outperformance
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRITVIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 726 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
Net income 2023 136 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2023 512 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,78%
Capitalization 2 008 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 346
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BRITVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Britvic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRITVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 774,00 GBX
Average target price 923,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Simon Litherland Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Rosemary Joanne Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Sudeep Shetty Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Euan Angus Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRITVIC PLC-0.39%2 480
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.21%263 493
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.91%49 572
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.92%15 055
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED5.09%12 099
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-3.11%10 377