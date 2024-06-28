Britvic plc (BVIC )

ESOP Block listing Interim Review



28-Jun-2024



BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN To: The Financial Conduct Authority Date: 28 June 2024 1. Name of applicant: LEI: Britvic plc 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 2. Name of Scheme: Executive Share Option Plan 3. Period of Return: From: 29 December 2023 To: 28 June 2024 4. Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 2,738,069 5. Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return): 0 6. Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 0 7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,738,069 8. Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 5,000,000 Ordinary shares of 20p each 15 December 2008 9. Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 248,906,262 Name of Contact / Signed by: Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary For and on behalf of Britvic plc Address of Contact: Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4TZ Telephone Number: +44 (0)1442 284 400

