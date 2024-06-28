Britvic plc (BVIC )
ESOP Block listing Interim Review

28-Jun-2024 / 13:29 GMT/BST

BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

To:

The Financial Conduct Authority

 

Date:

28 June 2024

 

 

 

1.

Name of applicant:

LEI:

Britvic plc

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

2.

Name of Scheme:

Executive Share Option Plan

 

3.

Period of Return:

From:  29 December 2023

To:      28 June 2024

 

4.

Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:

   2,738,069

5.

Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return):

0            

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:

0

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,738,069

8.

Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission:

 

5,000,000

Ordinary shares of 20p each

15 December 2008

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

248,906,262          

Name of Contact / Signed by:

Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary   

For and on behalf of Britvic plc

Address of Contact:

Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP2 4TZ

Telephone Number:

+44 (0)1442 284 400

           

 

 

 

 


